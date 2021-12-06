SATCOM Equipment Market Anticipated to Grow Rapidly During 2027 – Airbus S.A.S, Ball Corporation, Cobham, L3 Harris

The reports cover key developments in the SATCOM Equipment Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from SATCOM Equipment Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for SATCOM Equipment Market in the global market.

Increasing launch of satellites for navigation, communication, remote sensing, and similar applications is creating a demand for the SATCOM equipment. Private companies in the developed regions are investing in the launches of small satellites into low earth orbits. The current SATCOM equipment market landscape is likely to witness favorable growth on account of blooming satellite industry and growing participation by private players during the forecast period.

The SATCOM equipment market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demand for Ku-band and Ka-band satellites coupled with an increasing need for satellite networks for internet access. Moreover, a growing need for earth observation and communication is further likely to augment market growth. However, cybersecurity concerns and high costs of satellite service may hamper the growth of the SATCOM equipment market in the forecast period. On the other hand, newer optical technologies for inter-satellite communication offer lucrative opportunities to key players operating in the market.

Some of the Major Players In SATCOM Equipment Market:

– Airbus S.A.S.

– Ball Corporation

– Cobham plc

– General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

– Honeywell International Inc.

– L3 Harris

– MDA Corporation (Maxar Technologies)

– Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

– NEC Corporation

– RUAG Group

SATCOM Equipment Market report provides an in-depth insight of Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis. The research report focuses on the leading competitors of the SATCOM Equipment Market and provides information such as the company overview, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, production, and contact information.

The global SATCOM equipment market is segmented on the basis of component, satellite type, application, and end user. By component, the market is segmented as transponders, transceivers, converters, amplifiers, space antennas, and others. Based on satellite type, the market is segmented as CubeSat, small, medium, and large. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as earth observation & remote sensing, communication, navigation, scientific research & exploration, and others. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as commercial and military.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global SATCOM Equipment Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The SATCOM Equipment Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Key Insights that the report covers:

• Key drivers, restraints, and prevailing trends

• Market size, growth rate, and opportunities

• Market share and position of the top players

• PEST Analysis of the five major regions

• Detailed SWOT analysis of top 10 companies

• Recent developments and new product launches

• Major challenges faced by the market players

