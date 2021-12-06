SATCOM Equipment Market Rising Demand for Digitization in Organizations and Growth till 2027

Increasing launch of satellites for navigation, communication, remote sensing, and similar applications is creating a demand for the SATCOM equipment. Private companies in the developed regions are investing in the launches of small satellites into low earth orbits. The current SATCOM equipment market landscape is likely to witness favorable growth on account of blooming satellite industry and growing participation by private players during the forecast period.

The SATCOM equipment market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demand for Ku-band and Ka-band satellites coupled with an increasing need for satellite networks for internet access. Moreover, a growing need for earth observation and communication is further likely to augment market growth. However, cybersecurity concerns and high costs of satellite service may hamper the growth of the SATCOM equipment market in the forecast period. On the other hand, newer optical technologies for inter-satellite communication offer lucrative opportunities to key players operating in the market.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1.Airbus S.A.S.

2.Ball Corporation

3.Cobham plc

4.General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

5.Honeywell International Inc.

6.L3 Harris

7.MDA Corporation (Maxar Technologies)

8.Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

9.NEC Corporation

10.RUAG Group

The global SATCOM equipment market is segmented on the basis of component, satellite type, application, and end user. By component, the market is segmented as transponders, transceivers, converters, amplifiers, space antennas, and others. Based on satellite type, the market is segmented as CubeSat, small, medium, and large. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as earth observation & remote sensing, communication, navigation, scientific research & exploration, and others. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as commercial and military.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global SATCOM equipment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The SATCOM equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting SATCOM equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces analysis on a global scenario.

