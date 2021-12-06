Smart Agriculture Market Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth And Forecast Till 2025

Global Smart Agriculture Industry to reach USD 17.9 billion by 2025. Global Smart Agriculture Industry valued approximately USD 7.1 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.5% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The demand for smart technologies such as Big Data, cloud-based services, GPS, and the IoT is gaining pace in the agriculture industry. Driven by the rising need for high precision crop analysis, automated farming techniques, and collection of data from the field, the world is likely to witness the agriculture industry get smarter with the implementation of technologies in the coming years. Data thus derived from implementing smart technologies can help farmers yield high quality and larger quantity of crops. Besides rising population, which triggers demand for food, the global smart agriculture Industry is expected to gain from favorable government initiatives. However, the journey is likely to be more difficult in underdeveloped economy where the agriculture sector is reeling under lack of knowledge among farmers. The high cost of smart devices is making the matter worse. Nevertheless, in the coming years the Industry is likely to gain from the rising penetration of high-speed internet even in remote areas.

The regional analysis of Global Smart Agriculture Industry is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. the dominance was with the smart agriculture Industry in North America, which held over 44.14% of the overall Industry in 2016. Extensive researches funded by governments across the region to minimize human involvement and boost crop yield has fueled the demand for smart agriculture technologies in North America. Europe emerged as the second-leading and is expected to continue exhibiting lucrative Industry opportunities. In the U.K. especially the Industry is forecast to witness accelerated pace of gains as the government make huge investments in the research and development of robust technologies. Besides this, rate of growth in Italy is predicted to remain high through the forecast period. During the same time, the Asia Pacific smart agriculture Industry is forecast to rise at an influential rate. Countries such as Japan, China, and Australia will strong agriculture sector are expected to emerge at the fore of the regional Industry. China held the leading share in the Asia Pacific smart agriculture Industry. However, in the forthcoming years Japan is expected to showcase more attractive opportunities for the Industry.

The objective of the study is to define Industry sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Industry. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Major market players in Smart Agriculture Industry are Deere & Company, Trimble, Agco, Agjunction, Raven Industries, Delavai, AG Leader Technology., Teejet Technology, Topcon Positioning System, Geosys, Dairy Master and so on.

Download and Get Free Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10078433?utm_source=bestmarketherald&utm_medium=Mrm

Smart Agriculture Industry Segmentation:

By Offering:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

By Agriculture Type:

• Precision Monitoring

• Livestock Monitoring

• Smart Greenhouse

• Fish Farm Monitoring

By Application:

• Precision Farming Application

• Livestock Monitoring Application

• Fish Farming Application

• Smart Green House Application

By Region:

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609