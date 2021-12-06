The Global Neurosurgery Software Market to Expand on the Back of Increasing Neurological Disorders and Technical Advancements

The latest market report published by Research Nester “Neurosurgery Software Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global neurosurgery software market in terms of market segmentation by type, by application type and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Global neurosurgery software market is segmented by type and by application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into preoperative planning software, recording software, visualization software and analysis software. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into functional neurosurgery, endoscopic surgery and open skull surgery.

The global neurosurgery software market is anticipated to attain a significant growth during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027 on the back of increasing cases of neurological disorders and technical advancements in healthcare industry. The possible integration of these software with pharmacological therapies and electric neuromodulation for brain and spinal cord is expected to drive the market growth. The changing lifestyle of people has led to rise in stress and anxiety level coupled with neurological disorders which in turn has resulted in increased demand for neurological devices. Visualization software segment is anticipated to have leading market shares owing to its wide use in surgical preoperative protocol and its capabilities to provide image reconstruction and image mapping by correlating data.

North America is anticipated to witness leading market shares on the back of rise in neurological cases coupled with better healthcare facilities provision in the region. United States is expected to witness high expansion in neurology industry coupled with public and private sector investments. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have significant market growth on the back high population with high proportion of aging people and increasing demand for the surgical imaging equipment in the region. Additionally, the high quality healthcare facilities and low cost of surgeries in some countries for instance, India, China and Singapore is expected to positively drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The rise in adoption of minimum invasive neurological surgeries for cost effective reasons, technical advancements in the neurological devices to provide advanced patient monitoring systems and increasing global awareness about the neurological disorders for better and effective treatments are expected to drive the market growth. However, high equipment cost and lack of skilled labor that can operate highly complicated neurological software are expected to operate as key restraints to the growth of global neurosurgery software market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global neurosurgery software market which includes company profiling of Synaptive Medicals, Micromar, Monteris Medical, Mevis Informatica Medica, Nextech, Compumedics and many more prominent players. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global neurosurgery software market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

