Unified Monitoring Market trend shows a rapid growth by 2027- Acronis, Appdynamics, CA Technologies, Dynatrace, Fata Informatica, Groundwork Open Source, Opsview, Paessler, Zenoss, Zoho Corporation

The “Global Unified Monitoring Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis.

Unified monitoring serves as an integrated platform that monitors physical, virtual, and cloud IT infrastructure for availability and performance in any organization. The solution aims at reducing service outages, improving IT productivity, and optimizing capital investment while also maintaining industry compliances. Increasing adoption of networking solutions and internet of things (IoT) is expected to provide a positive outlook for the market over the coming years.

The report aims to provide an overview of unified monitoring market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, organization size, industry vertical, and geography. The global unified monitoring market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading unified monitoring market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Top Key Players:

– Acronis

– Appdynamics

– CA Technologies

– Dynatrace

– Fata Informatica

– Groundwork Open Source

– Opsview

– Paessler

– Zenoss

– Zoho Corporation

The unified monitoring market is anticipated to grow rapidly in the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of networking solutions among telecom and education sector. Furthermore, associated advantages such as low-cost, faster deployment, agility, and security are likely to fuel the growth of market. However, reluctance among organizations towards adopting newer technologies may hamper the growth of unified monitoring market during the forecast period. On the other hand, rapid adoption among SMEs to improve customer experience opens up new opportunities for the market in the coming years.

The global unified monitoring market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, organization size, and industry vertical. By component, the market is segmented into solution and services. Based on deployment type, the market is segmented as on-premise and cloud. On the basis of the organization size, the market is segmented as SMEs and large enterprises. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as IT and telecom, BFSI, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global unified monitoring market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The unified monitoring market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting unified monitoring market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the unified monitoring market in these regions.

