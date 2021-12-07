Advanced Surface Movement Guidance and Control System Market Outlook to 2025 | Terma A/S, ALTYS, Saab, ADB Airfield, Frequentis, Honeywell, Era, Leonardo

Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance and Control System are a set of systems that provide services to aircraft and the vehicles on the airport to maintain efficient working and operation of the airport under all local weather conditions along with maintaining the required level of safety. An ASMGCS supports surface movement operations at an airport based on defined operational procedures. Airport safety nets coupled with runways status lights are few trends.

Increasing number of flight delays and cancellations due to congestion at airports are the major drivers for the growing usage of advanced-surface movement guidance and control system market whereas high installation costs of these systems act as a restraining factor for this market. Focus on the automation of various airport operations by airport authorities and aviation bodies across the globe provides future market opportunities to the players operating in advanced surface movement guidance and control system market.

Key players profiled in the report include Terma A/S, ALTYS Technologies, Saab Group, ADB Airfield Solutions, LLC, Frequentis, Honeywell International Inc., Era Systems LLC, Leonardo, Searidge Technologies and ATRiCS Advanced Traffic Solutions GmbH

The “Advanced Surface Movement Guidance and Control System Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the advanced surface movement guidance and control system market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global advanced surface movement guidance and control system market with detailed market segmentation by component, level, end-user, application and geography. The advanced-surface movement guidance and control system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the advanced surface movement guidance and control system market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global advanced surface movement guidance and control system market based on component, level, end-user and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall advanced surface movement guidance and control system market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

