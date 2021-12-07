Agricultural Biotechnology Market key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018–2025

Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market to reach USD XXX billion by 2025.

Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors speculated to augment the markets are growing population size, globally increasing transgenic crops demand due to increasing food requirements, rising per capita income. Agricultural biotechnology, also known as agritech, is an area of agricultural science that uses scientific tools and techniques, including genetic engineering, molecular markers, molecular diagnostics, vaccines, and tissue culture, to modify living organisms: plants, animals, and microorganisms.

The regional analysis of Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America region is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to countries viz. India, Indonesia, China, and Japan, the Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Download Free Sample PDF File of this Strategic Report:-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10012832



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

ï‚§ Synthetic Biology

ï‚§ Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Sequencing

ï‚§ Genome Editing Tools

ï‚§ Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Interference

ï‚§ Biochips

By Product:

ï‚§ Crop Protection Products

o Biostimulants

o Biopesticides

ï‚§ Transgenic Seeds

o Cotton

o Soybean

o Fruits & vegetables

o Maize

o Others

By Regions:

ï‚§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

ï‚§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

ï‚§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

ï‚§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

ï‚§ Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Bayer AG, Dowdupont Inc., Syngenta AG, BASF SE, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Certis USA LLC, Evogene Ltd., KWS SAAT SE, Monsanto Company, Vilmorin & CIE, and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

Request For Full Report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10012832

Target Audience of the Agricultural Biotechnology Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609