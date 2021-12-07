Automotive Biometric Market Grow at a CAGR of 12.0% by 2024 | Hitachi, Fujitsu Limited, Nuance Communications, Voxx International Corporation, Safran S.A, Synaptics Incorporated, ASSA ABLOY AB

Automotive Biometric Market by Technology (Fingerprint Scan, Voice Recognition, Face Recognition, and Others) and Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle)-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024

Automotive Biometrics is an electronic device utilized for identification and authentication in vehicles for number of applications mainly, vehicular access, ignition switch, vehicle immobilizer, rationalization, and health monitoring. Biometric systems could be in any form such as fingerprint scanner, facial recognition, voice recognition, and others.

A major factor that drives the growth of the automotive biometric vehicle access system market is the high rate of accuracy as it asks for biological evidences such as fingerprint scan, face & others, hence, increasing the level of safety. Biometric access system does not ask for passwords, which makes it difficult to be hacked or stolen. Moreover, hackers cannot easily track down the passwords as the access is given on the owner’s recognition. In addition, biometric vehicle systems are easier and faster with respect to the operating pace.

According to a recent report, Automotive Biometric Market by Technology and Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2024, the global automotive biometric market was valued at $476 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $1,128 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2018 to 2024.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Hitachi, Ltd., Fujitsu Limited, Nuance Communications, Voxx International Corporation, Safran S.A, Synaptics Incorporated, ASSA ABLOY AB (HID Global Corporation), BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Fingerprint Cards AB (publ), and Methode Electronics, Inc.

Increase in theft in passenger cars propels the market growth of the automotive biometric market. As passenger cars do not have much of a security, except a central locking system, the inclusion of biometric segment is projected to be of vital importance. The installation of biometric technology in compact cars can help in the reduction of car thefts involved with the incorporation of technologies such as fingerprint scanner. Since, fingerprints are not easily traceable, the chances of hacking the car is less. The authorized driver who are pre-registered with the biometric system will only be able to access the vehicle.

The need for better security management impacts both the developed and the developing economies to protect themselves from unknown entities such as theft or other disturbing activities. Major players in the biometric technology plan to establish themselves in emerging markets.

The different technologies used in the automotive biometric access systems are fingerprint scanner, facial recognition, voice recognition, and others. However, as the installation cost of biometric devices is high, there is a possibility that only certain car manufacturer can afford this technology in the cars to full extent. This acts as a restraint for the growth of the automotive biometric systems market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global automotive biometric market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2024 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

