Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Therapeutics Market is Expected to Surpass at a CAGR of 8.1% Forecast by 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Therapeutics Market by Therapeutic Class (Alpha Blocker, 5- Alpha Reductase Inhibitor, Phosphodiesterase-5 Inhibitor, and Others), and Therapy (Mono Drug Therapy and Combination Drug Therapy) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Therapeutics Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global benign prostatic hyperplasia therapeutics market was valued at $10,688.72 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $20,096.68 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2018 to 2025. This market is majorly driven by an increase in the male geriatric population because the disease generally occurs in men of age 60 and above. The other factors boosting the market growth include growth in awareness related to urological disorders and prostate cancer and rise in the number of global benign prostatic hyperplasia patients. However, preferences for minimally-invasive surgeries namely, laparoscopic prostatectomy, transurethral needle ablation (TUNA), and transurethral microwave thermotherapy (TUMT), hinder the growth of the global BPH therapeutics market. Furthermore, presence of a plethora of products in the pipeline and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are anticipated to serve as attractive opportunities during the forecast period.

Request for [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/4148

The global benign prostatic hyperplasia therapeutics market is segmented into therapeutic class, therapy, and region. On the basis of therapeutic class, the market is categorized into alpha blocker, 5-alpha reductase inhibitor, phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitor, and others. As per therapy, the market is bifurcated into mono drug therapy and combination drug therapy. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global benign prostatic hyperplasia therapeutics market with current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2025 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on global and regional scales are provided.

– The profiles of key players and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Key market segments

By Therapeutic Class

– Alpha blocker

– 5-Alpha reductase inhibitor

– Phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitor

– Others

By Therapy

– Mono drug therapy

– Combination drug therapy

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Abbott Laboratories

– Allergan plc

– Astellas Pharma, Inc.

– Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co. KG

– Eli Lilly and Company

– GlaxoSmithKline plc

– Merck & Co., Inc.

– Pfizer, Inc.

– Sanofi

– Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Browse Full Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/benign-prostatic-hyperplasia-therapeutics-market-amr

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Top player positioning, 2017

3.4. Porters Five Forces analysis

3.4.1. Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.2. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.3. Threat of substitution

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Competitive rivalry

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in in geriatric population

3.5.1.2. Rise in prevalence of benign prostatic hyperplasia

3.5.1.3. Growth in the awareness related to urological disorders and prostate cancer

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High preferences for minimally invasive surgical therapies

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Large number of products in pipeline

3.5.3.2. Opportunities in emerging economies

3.5.4. Impact analyses

3.6. Clinical trials

CHAPTER 4: BENIGN PROSTATIC HYPERPLASIA THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY THERAPEUTIC CLASS

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Alpha Blockers

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. 5-Alpha Reductase Inhibitors

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Phosphodiesterase 5 Inhibitor

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: BENIGN PROSTATIC HYPERPLASIA THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY THERAPY

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Mono Drug Therapy

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Combination Drug Therapy

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: BENIGN PROSTATIC HYPERPLASIA THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. North America benign prostatic hyperplasia therapeutics market, by country

6.2.2.1. U.S.

6.2.2.1.1. Market size and forecast, by therapeutic class

6.2.2.1.2. Market size and forecast, by therapy

6.2.2.2. Canada

6.2.2.2.1. Market size and forecast, by therapeutic class

6.2.2.2.2. Market size and forecast, by therapy

6.2.2.3. Mexico

6.2.2.3.1. Market size and forecast, by therapeutic class

6.2.2.3.2. Market size and forecast, by therapy

6.2.3. North America market size and forecast, by therapeutic class

6.2.4. North America market size and forecast, by therapy

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Europe market size and forecast, by country

6.3.2.1. Germany

6.3.2.1.1. Market size and forecast, by therapeutic class

6.3.2.1.2. Market size and forecast, by therapy

6.3.2.2. France

6.3.2.2.1. Market size and forecast, by therapeutic class

6.3.2.2.2. Market size and forecast, by therapy

6.3.2.3. UK

6.3.2.3.1. Market size and forecast, by therapeutic class

6.3.2.3.2. Market size and forecast, by therapy

6.3.2.4. Italy

6.3.2.4.1. Market size and forecast, by therapeutic class

6.3.2.4.2. Market size and forecast, by therapy

6.3.2.5. Spain

6.3.2.5.1. Market size and forecast, by therapeutic class

6.3.2.5.2. Market size and forecast, by therapy

6.3.3. Rest of Europe

6.3.3.1.1. Market size and forecast, by therapeutic class

6.3.3.1.2. Market size and forecast, by therapy

6.3.4. Europe market size and forecast, by therapeutic class

6.3.5. Europe market size and forecast, by therapy

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by country

6.4.2.1. Japan

6.4.2.1.1. Market size and forecast, by therapeutic class

6.4.2.1.2. Market size and forecast, by therapy

6.4.2.2. China

6.4.2.2.1. Market size and forecast, by therapeutic class

6.4.2.2.2. Market size and forecast, by therapy

6.4.2.3. India

6.4.2.3.1. Market size and forecast, by therapeutic class

6.4.2.3.2. Market size and forecast, by therapy

Continue…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/4148

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:



KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More News: https://marketnewsbizz.com

https://marketresearchtab.com

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com