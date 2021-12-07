Bio-Emulsion Polymers Market By Product, Application, Sales Volume, Forecast to 2023

Synopsis of Bio-Emulsion Polymers Market:

Bio-Emulsion Polymers Market are used in a wide variety of applications, due to their capability of offering superior performance, enhanced efficiency, and reliable nature to the final product. Thus, they are used in various applications such as paints & coatings, adhesives, textiles, paper, and others. The global bio-emulsion polymers market is spanned across five regions of the world namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Europe due to adoption of stringent norms and policies set by the regulatory bodies such as the EPA (Environmental Agency) and the REACH (Regulation for Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals). The growing demand for eco-friendly products have propelled the market to witness a better growth. Thus, countries such as Germany, the U.K, and Italy are the major contributors to this market.

Latin American region such as in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina due to absence of modern equipment and structure. Moreover, a rapid development is estimated in the Middle East & African region such as Qatar, the U.A.E, and others due to increasing demand for bio-emulsion polymers in end-use industries such as paints & coatings, textiles, and others.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the well-known players operating in the global bio-based emulsion polymers market are BASF SE (Germany), The Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.), Clariant (Switzerland), Cytec Industries Inc (U.S.), DIC CORPORATION (Japan), Arkema S.A.(France), Nuplex Industries Ltd (Australia), Trinseo (U.S.), OMNOVA Solutions Inc (U.S.) and The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.) among others.

Regional Analysis:

The bio-emulsion polymers market is segmented across five regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America holds a major share of the market due to the growing demand for bio-based products in paper, packaging, textiles, and others.

The increasing research & development activities of emulsion polymers and the growing production of ethyl vinyl acetate, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene bio-based materials have propelled the region to witness a higher growth over the assessment period. Countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico are the major players in this market.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Bio-Based Emulsion Polymers Market is segmented into the material composition, and application. Based on the material composition, the market is segregated into acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, ethylene vinyl acetate, polyacrylic acid, polyamide, polymethyl methacrylate, polybutylene, and polybutylene terephthalate segments. Based on the application, the market is bifurcated into paints & coatings, adhesives, textiles, paper, and others.

