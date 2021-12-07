Biobanking Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2025

A fresh report titled “Biobanking Market by Specimen Type (Blood products, Solid tissue, and Cell lines), Type of Biobank (Population Based Biobanks, and Disease-Oriented Biobanks), Ownership (National/Regional agencies, Non-profit organization, University, and Private), and Application (Therapeutic, and Research) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Biobanking Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



The global biobanking market garnered $47,062 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $68,084 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2023. Rise in funding by private & government organizations for biobanking and increase in application areas of biobanked samples are the major factors that drive the growth of the global biobanking market. Moreover, upsurge in incidence of diseases such as cancer supports the market growth, owing to the fact that biobanked specimens are used in the treatment of several chronic diseases. However, ethical issues related to biobanking and lack of awareness about it are expected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, advancements in stem cell research and unmet medical needs in the emerging nations are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunity for the market expansion.

The global biobanking market is segmented by specimen type, type of biobank, ownership, application, and region. Based on specimen type, the market is categorized into blood products, solid tissue, cell lines, and others. On the basis of ownership, it is divided into national/regional agencies, nonprofit organization, university, and private. The applications covered in the study include therapeutic and research. Depending on type of biobank, the market is bifurcated into population and disease-oriented biobank. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Specimen Type

– Blood products

– Solid tissue

– Cell lines

– Others

By Application

– Therapeutic

– Research

By Type of Biobank

– Population-based biobanks

– Disease-oriented biobanks

By Ownership

– National/regional agencies

– Nonprofit organization

– University

– Private

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

The key players profiled in this report are as follows:

– ASKION GmbH

– CTI BIOTECH

– Cureline, Inc.

– Excilone SARL

– Firalis S.A.

– Hamilton Company

– LabVantage Solutions, Inc.

– LGC Limited

– PrecisionMed, Inc.

– ProMedDx LLC

