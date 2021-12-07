Biotechnology Market is Anticipated to Touch 10.5% of CAGR by 2025

The global biotechnology market is highly competitive due to the presence of large numbers of players which is attributed to the easy market entry and high profit margins in the market. Some of the prominent players in this market are thus indulged into adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as collaboration, acquisitions and agreements. For instance, in May 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific signed a new agreements to expand Oncomine Dx Target Test. In addition, in May 2018, Merck announced a collaboration with Solvias for new pyrogen detection kit.

The increasing usage of next generation sequencing (NSG) in biomarker discovery is expected to provide opportunistic scenario for the growth of global biotechnology market to a significant rate. NGS helps in biomarker discovery for identification of genetic diseases, such as HiSeq2500 and MiSeq Illumina sequencers are used for biomarker discovery on a large scale. NSG is the key a key driver of precision medicine and has improved its accuracy, speed, and cost. NGS is capable of rapidly sequencing large sections of a person’s genome and aids in formulation of precision medicine. Biomarker discovery benefits in early diagnosis and differentiating in disease types. Whereas, precision medicine enables in treatment of the diseases NGS places a vital role in booth the application, giving it an array of opportunity in future of biotechnology market.

Get Sample Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001316

The global biotechnology market estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The market for biotechnology was valued at USD 218,012.1 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 471,336.4 Mn by 2025.

North America is expected to be the dominant region in the global biotechnology market. This dominance is primarily driven by rising demand for innovative products from biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, significant presence of key market players and extensive R&D activities conducted by various academic and research institutes in the region. Additionally, increasing focus on advanced method incorporation in healthcare, growing government and private initiatives for promotion of precision medicine and massive funds from government and private bodies for genomic research is also expected to propel the growth for the North America market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the biotechnology market owing to factors such as availability of highly skilled, efficient & large number of human resources, and streamlining government policies resulting in high investments for biotechnology sector in the region.

The global biotechnology market is experiencing a steep rise in the present scenario and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The global biotechnology market was valued at USD 218,012.1 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 471,336.4 Mn by 2025 with a robust CAGR of 10.5% from 2017 to 2025. The growth of global biotechnology market is expected to be driven by factors such as increasing advanced technologies such as DNA sequencing, tissue engineering and recombinant technology anticipated too drive the growth for the global biotechnology market in the coming years. However, the increased risks associated with GM crops and ethical issues associated with clinical trials expected to hamper the growth of the biotechnology market.

The global biotechnology market is segmented on the basis of technology and application and geography. On the basis of technology, the biotechnology market is segmented into DNA sequencing, fermentation, cell based assay, nanobiotechnology, chromatography, PCR technology, tissue engineering and regeneration and others. On the basis of application, the biotechnology market is segmented into industrial/bio processing, bioinformatics, food & agriculture, health, natural resource & environment and others.

Buy this Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001316

About Us – The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact us –

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

Email Id : [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com