Breast Implants Market Research Report States $2,338.6 Million Revenue Growth by 2027

Breast implants are designed with a shell that contains a thick, sticky fluid, made of silicone based gel or saline. Breast implants are natural-looking breast with light weight and highly cohesive. These implants come in different sizes and have either smooth or textured shells. In the recent years, the procedure has become safer & highly effective and does not harm the body. Breast lift and breast implant surgeries require the high level of surgical expertise. Breast implants can be incorporated by reconstructive surgery or cosmetic surgery. The costs for the two procedures slightly diverge. In some cases, the plastic surgeons advise a combination of both the procedures for more comprehensive outcome. The new product launches & FDA approvals, technological advancements, and high prevalence of breast cancer cases are expected to boost the demand for these products during the forecast period. In addition, the companies operating the breast implants service providers have been investing substantial time and amount in research and development activities, through which better technologies can be introduced in the market.

The global breast implants market accounted to US$ 1,475.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2,338.6 Mn by 2027.

Increasing Prevalence of Breast Cancer

Rising prevalence of breast cancer has led to an increase in the demand for breast implants. Breast cancer is prevalent across the globe with increase in number of women being diagnosed with breast cancer. The disease is common in developed as well as developing countries across the globe. As per the Breastcancer.org, in 2018, in the U.S., nearly 266,120 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women along with 63,960 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer. Deaths rates due to breast cancer among the women in the US are high than other types of cancer. In 2018, nearly 40,920 women in the U.S. are expected to die due to breast cancer. The number of new cases for breast cancer in men are lesser as compared to women. Beastcancer.org stated that in 2018, about 2,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in men.

New Product Launches & FDA Approvals

The market for breast implants is also driven by new product launches and FDA approvals. Most of the market players are engaged in the manufacturing various types of breast implants offering maximum advantages and high quality. For instance, in January, 2018, Sientra, Inc. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the site-change PMA supplement for its contract manufacturer “Vesta” to manufacture Sientra’s silicone gel breast implants. Moreover, In January, 2017, Allergan plc received approval from the FDA to market NATRELLE INSPIRA SoftTouch breast implants in the US. Additionally, in October 2017, Mentor Worldwide LLC announced the availability of MemoryGel Xtra breast implants in the US.

Strategic Insights

Acquisition and agreement was observed as the most adopted strategy in global breast implants industry. Few of the recent acquisition and agreement are listed below:

2016: Sientra acquired Specialty Surgical Products, Inc. (SSP), with this acquisition the company will enhance it product portfolio of Dermaspan and AlloX2 lines of breast tissue expanders products.

2016: Sientra signed service agreement with Vesta, a Lubrizol LifeSciences company. Under this agreement Vesta is inaugurating manufacturing unit for Sientra and serve a long-term supply agreement for its PMA-approved breast implants.

2017: Allergan acquired LifeCell Corporation which is a regenerative medicine company. The acquisition will combine regenerative medicines business, LifeCell’s novel with the Allergan’s products such as breast implants and tissue expanders and medical aesthetics.

2017: Allergan acquired Keller Medical, Inc. is a medical device company which develops Keller Funnel. The Keller will combine Keller Funnel with Allergan’s breast implants business.

The global breast implants market is experiencing a steep rise in the present scenario and is expected to expand in the coming years. The market for breast implants consists of well-established players and tier 2 and tier 3 companies across the globe, which invests substantial amounts in order to deliver the most advanced technology to various industries.

Rising number of breast cancer cases across the globe are expected to boost the demand for breast implants in the coming years. For instance, in U.S. 266,120 new cases estimated for invasive breast cancer, are expected to be diagnosed in 2018, along with 63,960 new cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer. In addition, the reconstructive breast implant procedures are reimbursed in many countries, which is further expected to boost the demand for these products during the forecast period.

The global breast implants market has been classified into two segments such as, by product type and application. The products considered in the study are silicone and saline. The applications of breast implants covered in the report include reconstructive surgery and cosmetic surgery. The market is further examined by evaluating the market on basis of five strategic regions worldwide as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

The players operating in the market for brat implants across the globe include Allergan Plc, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Sientra Inc., GC Aesthetics PLC, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Hansbiomed Co. Ltd., Ideal Implant Incorporated, Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd., Establishment Labs S.A., Groupe Sebbin SAS among others. Many other companies are investing in breast implants market owing to the potential improvements related to accuracy, and operational efficiency.

