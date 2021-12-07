Caribbean Islands Bunker Fuel Market Projected to reach $16,404 million by 2023 – Aegean Marine Petroleum Network, Bomin Bunker Oil, BP, Bunker Holding

The Caribbean Islands bunker fuel market was valued at $8,931 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $16,404 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2017 to 2023.

Bunker fuel is the fuel oil/gas delivered to ships of all states that are engaged in international navigation, which may take place via sea, on inland lakes & waterways, and in coastal waters. The two major bunker fuels used in the marine industry are distillates and residual fuel oils. Marine distillates are divided into marine gas oil (MGO) and marine diesel oil (MDO). Marine gas oils are used in small, highly rated diesel engines, which are found in many types of ships. Residual fuel oil, also known as heavy fuel oil (HFO), is the highest viscosity oil fuel. The most commonly used heavy fuel oils at sea are the intermediate fuel oils, namely, IFO 180 and IFO 380.

The implementation of sulfur limit of 0.50% m/m (mass/mass) in 2020 for marine fuels by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and increase in ocean-borne trade, especially in ton-km traveled, drive the growth of the global bunker fuel market. However, replacement of obsolete vessels by more competent boats is expected to restrain the market growth.

Get Sample Copy of the Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659363/sample

Key manufacturers operating in the Caribbean islands bunker fuel market are Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc., Bomin Bunker Oil Corp., BP PLC, Bunker Holding A/S, Chemoil Energy Ltd., Exxon Mobil, Gazprom Neft PJSC, GAC Bunker Fuels Ltd., KPI Bridge Oil A/S, and Royal Dutch Shell PLC. In order to stay competitive in the market abovementioned market players are adopting different strategies such as expansion, merger, acquisition, product launch, and others.

The Caribbean islands bunker fuel market is segmented based on type, commercial distributor, end user, and geography. Depending on type, the market is classified into residual fuel oil, MDO, and MGO. Residual fuel oil is further divided into IFO 180 and IFO 380. On the basis of commercial distributor, the market is fragmented into oil majors, large independent, and small independent. By end user, it is categorized into container, bulk carrier, oil tanker, general cargo, chemical tanker, fishing vessel, gas tanker, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across St. Eustatius, Trinidad, Curacao, Jamaica, and rest of Caribbean islands.

Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends, emerging estimations, and dynamics in the Caribbean islands bunker fuel market.

In-depth analysis of the market is conducted and estimations for key segments between 2015 and 2023 are provided.

Factors that drive and restrain the growth of the market are provided.

Industry analysis is conducted by following the key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to provide a competitive outlook of the industry trends.

Inquire for Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659363/buying

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 CARIBBEAN ISLANDS BUNKER FUEL MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 CARIBBEAN ISLANDS BUNKER FUEL MARKET, BY COMMERCIAL DISTRIBUTOR

CHAPTER 6 CARIBBEAN ISLANDS BUNKER FUEL MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 7 CARIBBEAN BUNKER FUEL MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 8 COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. BP PLC

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Operating business segments

8.1.4. Business performance

8.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Operating business segments

8.2.4. Business performance

8.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.3. EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION (EXXONMOBIL CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC.

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Operating business segments

8.3.4. Business performance

8.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.4. AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM NETWORK INC.

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Operating business segments

8.4.4. Business performance

8.5. BOMIN BUNKER OIL CORP.

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Operating business segments

8.6. BUNKER HOLDING A/S

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Operating business segments

8.7. CHEMOIL ENERGY LTD.

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Company snapshot

8.7.3. Operating business segments

8.8. GAZPROM NEFT PJSC

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Operating business segments

8.8.4. Business performance

8.9. GAC BUNKER FUELS LTD.

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Company snapshot

8.9.3. Operating business segments

8.9.4. Key strategic moves and developments

8.10. KPI BRIDGE OIL A/S

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Company snapshot

8.10.3. Operating business segments

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]