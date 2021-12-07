Connected Car Market – Worldwide Demand, Growth Potential & Opportunity Outlook 2025
Connected Car Market Overview:
Connected car is referred to as a car equipped with a wireless local area network (wireless LAN) and usually with internet. This connectivity allows the car to share data and internet access with any other device, both outside or inside the vehicle. In addition, it is installed with a special added technology that connects to internet or wireless LAN, and provides additional benefits such as navigation, vehicle diagnosis, and others to the driver.
The connected car market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to increase in trend of connectivity solutions worldwide.
The global connected market is segmented based on technology, connectivity solutions, services, end market, and region. By technology, the market is categorized into 2G, 3G, and 4G/LTE. On the basis of connectivity solution, it is segregated into integrated, embedded, and tethered. By service, it is fragmented into driver assistance, safety, entertainment, well-being, vehicle management, and mobility management. Depending on end market, it is classified into OEM and aftermarket. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The key players analyzed in the connected car market include Telefonica, Verizon Wireless, HARMAN International., TomTom International BV., AT&T Intellectual Property, Vodafone Group, Ford Motor Company, BMW AG, AUDI AG., Mercedes-Benz, and others.
Key Benefits for Connected Car Market:
This study comprises the analytical depiction of the global connected market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.
Connected Car Key Market Segments:
By Technology
2G
3G
4G/LTE
By Connectivity Solutions
Integrated
Embedded
Tethered
By Services
Driver Assistance
Safety
Entertainment
Well-being
Vehicle Management
Mobility Management
By End Market
OEM
Aftermarket
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Russia
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
