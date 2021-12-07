Display Packaging Market Segmented By Application And Geography Trends, Growth And Forecast To 2023

Summary

Global Display Packaging Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Future Scope, By Type (Cellulose Fibers, Corrugated Pallets, Corrugated Paper Board Sheeting, Others), by end use (Retail and Pharmacy) and Region – Forecast 2017-2023

Display Packaging Market Synopsis

Packaging industry witnessed technology adoption, at large, in terms of equipment, and packaging methods, and the demand for primary packaging is stagnant. MRFR analysts conclude that display packaging market will grow at a CAGR of 7.02% during the forecast period. The global display packaging market continues to grow due to the exciting trends such as the surge of personalized packaging, increasing awareness to sustainability issues, demographic and economic drivers. Prestigious luxury brands look for new packaging techniques and innovations to make their products stand out in extremely competitive shelf spaces. The packaging sales in the emerging markets are expected to continue to show strong growth, as both increased consumer consumption and demand for luxury goods, drive the need for sophisticated packaging. Display Packaging is mostly used to package highly expensive and sophisticated products. Packaging impacts the brand image of a company to a great extent. Display packaging also improves brand recall, to increase the revenue generated by the manufacturers and retailers. Display packaging market is expected to reach a CAGR of ~7.02% during the forecast period.

Key Players

The major player operating in the market of global display packaging are DS Smith Plc. (U.K.), International Paper (U.S.), Mondi Plc. (Austria), Smurfit Kappa Group Plc. (Dublin), Sonoco Products Company (U.S.), Deufol SE (Germany), C&B Display Packaging Inc. (Canada), Grant Austin Display Packaging (South Australia), Excel Displays & Packaging (U.S.), Glama Pak (Australia).

Display Packaging Market Regional Analysis

The global Display Packaging Market, witnessed fast growth in last few years. The value share of display packaging in developed economies, such as North America, Europe and Australia is higher than other regions, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness maximum growth rate in the global display packaging market. Moreover, increase in consumer income has led to the growth in demand for good-quality packaged food. Also, the rise in population in many countries, has led to an increase in food & beverage consumption, which ultimately increases the demand of display packaging products. Mostly, consumers view premium packaging as the basic indication of a high-quality product. Thus, vendors use expensive technologies, colors, and packaging techniques to develop premium packages, which will boost the market growth.

Regional Analysis

The global market for display packaging, witnessed fast growth in last few years. The value share of display packaging in developed economies, such as North America, Europe and Australia is higher than other regions, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness maximum growth rate in the global display packaging market. Moreover, increase in consumer income has led to the growth in demand for good-quality packaged food. Also, the rise in population in many countries, has led to an increase in food & beverage consumption, which ultimately increases the demand of display packaging products. Mostly, consumers view premium packaging as the basic indication of a high-quality product. Thus, vendors use expensive technologies, colors, and packaging techniques to develop premium packages, which will boost the market growth.

