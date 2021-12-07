Endoscope Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Market to Expand with Noteworthy CAGR of 9.6% Forecast by 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Endoscope – Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Market by Application (Cardiology, Applications, Pain Management, Oncology Applications, and Other Applications) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Endoscope – Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Endoscopic RFA is an advanced treatment modality, which is commonly applied in the treatment of medical indication such as uncoordinated heartbeats, Barrett’s esophagus, and pain management, and others. Radiofrequency ablation is considered to be an FDA-approved advanced endoscopic technique in which the diseased tissue is exposed to heat energy for its destruction or removal. The global endoscope – radiofrequency ablation (RFA) market was valued at $3,567.4 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach at $7,471.5 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2018 to 2025.

Upsurge in geriatric population that is highly susceptible to pain and chronic disorders has a positive impact on the market growth. In addition, rise in need for the development of advanced minimally invasive surgical techniques has propelled the demand for endoscopic RFA across healthcare settings, thus fueling the market growth.

However, dearth of skilled professionals that lack complete know-how of endoscopic RFA treatment impedes the market growth. Conversely, high untapped potential in the emerging economies is anticipated to offer significant profitable opportunities for the expansion of the market.

The endoscope + radiofrequency ablation (RFA) market is segmented based on application. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into cardiology applications, pain management, oncology applications, and others.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

– Cardiology Applications

– Pain Management

– Oncology Applications

– Other Applications

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Boston Scientific Corporation

– Conmed Corporation

– Medtronic Plc.

– Smith & Nephew Plc.

– Stryker Corporation

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.1.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Endoscope + radiofrequency ablation (RFA) market: Innovative products

3.2.1. Barex 360

3.2.2. Habib EUS RFA catheter

3.2.3. Temperature-resistant probes

3.3. Clinical trials: RFA and RFA + endoscope products in pipeline

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increase in the prevalence of cancer and cardiac ailments across the globe

3.4.1.2. Large scale adoption of endoscopic RFA devices in pain management

3.4.1.3. High efficacy and short duration of the procedure

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. High costs associated with the RFA treatment

3.4.2.2. Limited awareness regarding available RFA + endoscope devices

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Emerging indications for the endoscopic radiofrequency ablation

CHAPTER 4: ENDOSCOPE + RADIOFREQUENCY ABLATION (RFA) MARKET, BY APPLICATION

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Oncology application

4.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.3. Pain management

4.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.4. Cardiology application

4.4.1. Market size and forecast

4.5. Other applications

4.5.1. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5: COMPANY PROFILES

5.1. Boston Scientific Corporation

5.1.1. Company overview

5.1.2. Company snapshot

5.1.3. Operating business segment

5.1.4. Business performance

5.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments

5.2. Conmed Corporation

5.2.1. Company overview

5.2.2. Company snapshot

5.2.3. Operating business segment

5.2.4. Business performance

5.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments

5.3. Medtronic Plc

5.3.1. Company overview

5.3.2. Company snapshot

5.3.3. Operating business segment

5.3.4. Business performance

5.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments

5.4. Smith & Nephew Plc

5.4.1. Company overview

5.4.2. Company snapshot

5.4.3. Operating business segment

5.4.4. Business performance

5.5. Stryker Corporation

5.5.1. Company overview

5.5.2. Company snapshot

5.5.3. Operating business segments

5.5.4. Business performance

5.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments

