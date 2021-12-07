Enterprise Wearables Market Show at a CAGR of 38.8% by 2023 | Apple, Alphabet, Adidas AG, Eurotech S.p.A, Fitbit, Samsung Electronics Co., Sony Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Misfit

Enterprise Wearables Market by Product Type (Wrist Wear, Eye Wear, Head Wear, and Others), Technology (Bluetooth and Internet of Things [IoT]), by End User (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Aerospace & Defense, and Others)-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

Global Enterprise Wearables Market was valued at $3,232 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $32,418 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 38.8% from 2017 to 2023. Enterprise wearables device is the technology that enables industries to provide advanced high-end user experience to their employees while performing the tasks. The wearable devices are used to access information via connected devices, automatic storage, and activity tracking, which increases the employees productivity and enhances its performance. Further, an increased technological convergence, presence of internet mobility, easy access to information from an ERP system using touch, gesture, voice commands, and ambient display drive the need for wearable devices in the enterprise.

Rise in healthcare awareness and increase in mobile penetration drives the demand for the enterprise wearables market. Further, the benefits such as ease of use, flexibility, and convenience is fueling the market growth rate. However, high cost of enterprise wearables and rise in data security and privacy concern impedes the market growth. Moreover, increase in demand for enterprise wearables in emerging market such as China, India, and Brazil owing to the increase in health and wellness provides ample of growth opportunity.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Adidas AG, Eurotech S.p.A, Fitbit Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Sony Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Misfit Inc. and Xiaomi Inc.

The enterprise wearable market is segmented based on product, technology, end user, and geography. Based on product, the market is divided into wrist-wear, eye wear, head wear, and others. According to the technology, the market is classified into the Bluetooth, internet of things (IoT). Based on end-user, the market is categorized into manufacturing, healthcare, retail, aerospace & defense, and others. Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global enterprise wearables market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 ENTERPRISE WEARABLES MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

CHAPTER 5 ENTERPRISE WEARABLES MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

CHAPTER 6 ENTERPRISE WEARABLES MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 7 ENTERPRISE WEARABLES MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8 COMPANY PROFILE

8.1. ADIDAS AG

8.2. ALPHABET INC.

8.3. APPLE INC.

8.4. EUROTECH S.P.A

8.5. FITBIT, INC.

8.6. FOSSIL GROUP, INC. (MISFIT, INC.)

8.7. SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD.

8.8. SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION

8.9. SONY CORPORATION

8.10. XIAOMI INC.

