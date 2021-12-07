Global Augmented Reality Market Business Analysis and Forecasts by Key Players – Magic Leap Inc., Blippar, Sony Corp., Wikitude GmbH, Infinity Augmented Reality Inc., Apple, Google, and Microsoft Corp

Global Augmented Reality Market industry valued approximately USD 2.37 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 56% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The increasing investments in the industry, as well as the rise in demand for AR devices and the escalating use of the AR devices in various sectors viz. e-commerce, retail, and medical sectors, are the factors affecting the demand of Augmented Reality market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Magic Leap Inc., Blippar, Sony Corp., Wikitude GmbH, Infinity Augmented Reality Inc., Apple, Google, and Microsoft Corp. New product launches focus on continuous technology innovations, acquisitions, and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Component:

– Hardware

– Software

Display Type:

– Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

– Head-Up Display (HUD)

– Smart Glass

Application:

– Aerospace & Defense

– Automotive & E-Commerce

– Gaming

– Industrial

– Medical

– Others

Regions:

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of the World

