Global Cloud Computing Market Business Analysis and Forecasts by Key Players – Google Inc., Yahoo Inc., CISCO Systems, Hewlett Packard, IBM Co., Dell Inc., Akamai Technologies

Global Cloud Computing industry valued approximately USD 209.9 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.93% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The major driver for this industry is the cost-effectiveness. This service of cloud computing helps various organization to save up to one-third of their annual operations costs. Also, the rising number of SMEs will bolster the use of cloud services.

For more insights, Request Sample Report at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/BRC00017423

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Google Inc., Yahoo Inc., CISCO Systems, Hewlett Packard, IBM Co., Dell Inc., Akamai Technologies, and VM Ware. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. Other strategies include new product developments and focus on continuous technology innovation.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Service:

– Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

– Platform as a Service (PaaS)

– Software as a Service (SaaS)

Deployment Model:

– Public Cloud

– Private Cloud

– Hybrid Cloud

Organization Size:

– Small & Medium Size Enterprises (SMEs)

– Large Enterprises

End-User:

– Telecommunications & IT (ICT)

– Healthcare

– Retail

– Public Sector

– Media & Entertainment

– Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Regions:

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of the World

We also can offer a customized report to fulfill the special requirements of our clients.

Place Direct Purchase Order for Complete Report at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/BRC00017423

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one-stop-shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose the most relevant and cost-effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.