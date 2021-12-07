Global Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2016-2022

Description Mycotoxins are a collective group of natural chemicals that can harm or have toxic effects on humans and animals which are collectively referred to as mycotoxicosis. The adverse effects of mycotoxins as feed contaminantsranging from problems related to organ damage(liver/kidney) and reproduction to greater susceptibility to infectious diseases in animals, are nullified using detoxifiers, which aid to counter the direct and indirect effects of mycotoxins and other toxic agents. Given that mycotoxins are the primary agents causing acute health problems in animals (dairy herd and poultry) and are likely to result in a number of chronic problems, including insufficient reproductive performance, suboptimal milk production and a higher incidence of other diseases, mycotoxin detoxifiers are comprehensively employed in animal fodder, with each of them(detoxifier) unique to each mycotoxin requiring to be supplemented in animal feed to negate their toxic effects. Market Dynamics

The primary drivers of demand for feed mycotoxin detoxifiers is the increasing income levels across the world, especially in the developing economies, fuelling the consumption of animal proteins, as the consumption of egg, meat and milk grow at the expense of other staple foods and Urbanization, with city dwellers proven to have an assorted diet rich in animal proteins and fats, compared to the relatively unsophisticated diet of rural population. The market for global feed mycotoxin detoxifiers is also driven factors such as the rise in global consumption of meat, increase in the demand of good quality meat, rising awareness relating to the use of mycotoxin detoxifiers amongst farmers, industrialization of the livestock industry, growing emphasis on animal healthcare, rising focus on animal feed quality, growing concern of quality of pet food and technological innovation.However, environmental concerns related to the use of inorganic absorbents, volatility in price of agro-commodities, and the requirement for specific inactivators for different mycotoxins, and the competition for raw materials with various other industries are some of the factors inhibiting the growth of the market for global feed mycotoxin detoxifiers.

The market for global feed mycotoxin detoxifiers can be segmented on the basis of type into:

Binders

o Bentonite

o Clays

o Others

Bio-Transformers

o Enzymes

o Yeasts

o Others The market is also segmented on the basis of Animal category into

Poultry

Swine

Pets

Horses

Aquafeed

Ruminant

Others It can also be segmented on the basis of geography into

Americas

EMEA

Asia-Pacific Regional/Geographic Analysis

Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific market is projected to witness the highest growth rate in terms of volume over the forecast period due to increasedmeat consumption owing to the regions rapidly growing population, burgeoning middle-class, increasing disposable incomes resulting from rising per-capita income, and rapid urbanization making it an important market for feed mycotoxin detoxifers. Americas

The North American market dominates the global feed mycotoxin detoxifiers market due to traditionally high levels of meat consumption and high preference for poultry and meat products, better understanding amongst farmers regarding the application of feed mycotoxin detoxifiers in feed additives, rising awareness of pet owners about the quality products and the presence of major industry players in the region. EMEA

Poultry mycotoxin detoxifiers constitutes the largest application segment in terms of market share, whereas Aquafeed and pet are forecasted to witness the highest growth. The market in Europe has stagnated in recent years because of strict environmental regulations and other factors such as productivity and cost of animal feed. Key Players

