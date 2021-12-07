Global Gas Equipment Market is valued approximately USD 59.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.82% over the forecast period 2019-2026

Global Gas Equipment is valued approximately USD 59.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.82% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Gas equipment helps to measure gas pressure, gas level, and detects the presence of harmful gases in the surroundings. The medical gas equipment seems to be a tremendous growth due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, and the growing awareness towards this dangerous deceases. Growing influence of home healthcare facilities that provide improved convenience for various respiratory diseases will also help to drive the gas equipment market. Gas detector is equipment used mostly as a part of safety system for detecting presence and leak of various gases in a consigned area, which lead to increase the growth of gas equipment market globally. The increasing adoption of gas detectors due to growing operations of shale gas exploration and increasing demand for safety purposes is expected to drive the growth of gas equipment market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Gas Equipment is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The North America is the leading region across the world. Factors such as, rising population & urbanization, rapid industrialization, increase in focus on innovations obtained from R&D and technology, witnessed to expand the growth of Gas Equipment market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Linde AG

Air Liquide S.A.

Praxair, Inc.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Iwatani Corporation

Colflax Corporation

Itron, Inc.

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.

Messer Group GmbH

GCE Holding AB

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Equipment Category:

Gas Delivery Systems

Gas Regulators

Purifiers & Filters

Flow Devices

Gas Generating Systems

Cryogenic Products

Accessories

Gas Detection Systems

By Gas:

Atmospheric Gases

Hydrogen

Acetylene

Helium

Other Gases

By Process:

Generation, Storage

Detection

Transportation

By End-Use Sector:

Chemicals

Metal Fabrication

Healthcare & Medical

Oil & Gas

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Gas Equipment in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors