Global Ready Meals Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Till 2016-2022

Description

Complete meals, whether frozen, chilled, canned or dried, which require only heating before being served are categorized as ready meals. They include a large portfolio of food products, ranging from beef meals, chicken meals and frozen pizza to a variety of vegetables and fruits. Ready meals are a convenient alternative to cooking at home and are increasingly becoming popular among the working populating as they require minimal time and effort for preparation.



Market Dynamics

Due to ahectic lifestyle, a rising population of consumers is now preferring ready-to-eat meals that are quick and cost effective. The rising disposable income of consumers is further propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, vendors are constantly trying to introduce healthier ready meals and low carbon, biodegradable barrier tray packaging – thus maintaining the quality of food and, at the same time, increasing the shelf life of products.

Conversely, a negative perception of health-conscious consumers pertaining to the health effects of convenience and on-the-go food is adversely affecting the market growth.The consumption of these meals is increasingly being associated with a rise in the prevalence of obesity and other lifestyle-related diseases.Furthermore, events such as the horse meat scandal of 2013 (UK) have played a major role in drawing consumers away from these meals.The existing storage and transportation system has resulted in manufacturers being unable to ensure quality and consistency, which has further hampered the growth prospects of the market.

Procure this Market Intelligence Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064818



Market Segmentation

The global ready meals market is fragmented on the basis of product type and distribution channel.

Product Type

Frozen ready meals

Chilled ready meals

Canned ready meals

Dried ready meals

Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets and supermarkets

Convenience stores

Independent retailers

Geographical Analysis

Europe, driven by countries like U.K., Germany, France, Spain, and Russia,is the major contributor to the global ready meals market and is predicted to continue its dominance, due to the introduction of various healthy ready meals such as frozen salads, vegetables, and gluten-free meat. North America is the next big market due to anincrease in the demand for pre-packaged and pre-cooked food. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to flourish owing to a rising population, rapid industrialization, and financial strengthening of the consumer base in emerging economies such as India and China.

Key Players

Prominent companies such as Fleury Michon, ConAgra, Greencore Group Plc., Kraft Heinz, Nestle, Northern Food Ltd., Kerry Foods Ltd., and Unilever are investing large capital in R&D to launch innovative products in order to stay ahead in the market.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Download and Get Sample PDF File of this Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064818

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

View Source: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-ready-meals-market-overview-by-share-size-industry-players

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email:[email protected]

Phone:+1 313 462 0609