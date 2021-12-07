Global Safety Valves Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 to 2026

Global Safety Valves is valued approximately USD 4.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.30% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Safety valves mainly operate at a predetermined pressure for protecting equipment from unsafe pressure. Moreover, such valves releases substance automatically from a pressure vessel and boiler when the temperature or pressure exceeds the preset limits. Factors such as, including rising demand for water and power, rapid growth of process industries, and pollution control regulations, are witnessed to propel the growth of the global industry, and this trend is expected to drive the growth of Safety valves market globally. The alternative sources of energy generation like nuclear energy generation are being tapped. In the operation of nuclear energy generation, safety valves are essential in preventing radioactive elements from getting disseminated. Hence, the growth of nuclear energy generation also results in the growth of safety valves market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Safety Valves is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world. Factors such as, rising population & urbanization, rapid industrialization, increase in focus on innovations obtained from R&D and technology, witnessed to expand the growth of Safety Valves market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.