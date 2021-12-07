Global Smart Retail Market Business Analysis and Forecasts by Key Players – Google, Intel, Par Technology Corporation, NVIDIA, Microsoft, IBM, Amazon, Samsung Electronics, SoftBank Robotics Holdings Corp

Global Smart Retail Market to reach USD 59.01 billion by 2025. Global Smart Retail Market valued approximately USD 8.57 billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.91% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The market growth is primarily attributed to prominent new technologies generates new incomes for retailers, growing espousal of smartphones, diminishing costs of electronics components, rising demands for the better shopping experience and customer services. Smart retail is a term that is used to describe a set of smart technologies which are intended to give the consumer a safer, faster, greater, and smarter experience when shopping.

The regional analysis of Global Smart Retail Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Moreover, the North America region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Google, Intel, Par Technology Corporation, NVIDIA, Microsoft, IBM, Amazon, Samsung Electronics, SoftBank Robotics Holdings Corp., Verifone Holdings, Inc., and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend on product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

– Intelligent System

o Smart Cart

o Interactive Kiosk

o Intelligent Vending Machine

o AR/VR

– Robotics

– Visual Marketing

– Smart Payment System

– Analytics

– Smart Label

– Others

By Regions:

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

– Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

– Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

– Rest of the World

