Global Surgical Clips Market is forecasted to reach at a notable value of around $7,322 million by 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Surgical Clips Market by Material Type (Titanium, Polymer, and Others), Type (Ligating Clips, Aneurysm Clips, and Others), by Surgery Type (Automated Surgery Clips, and Manual Surgery Clips) and End User (Hospital & Clinic, and Ambulatory Surgery Center) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Surgical Clips Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global surgical clips market generated $4,849 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $7,322 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025. Surgical clips are clamped over the vessels and arteries to control the bleeding from nearby blood vessels or arteries. The demand for these clips is on the rise in the market due to their reliability, cost effectiveness, and convenience of treatment. Surgical clips do not require to penetrate the blood vessel, and thus, are preferably used instead of staples for some surgical applications. The growth in number of surgical procedures across geographies makes way for the demand for surgical clips.

The surgical clips market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of surgical procedures, surge in prevalence of various chronic diseases, rise in adoption of surgical clips in developing countries, and developments in technologies. In addition, growth in the geriatric population, and rise in in awareness regarding absorbable surgical clips further driving the market growth. However, complications associated with surgical clips and stringent government regulations for their approval can impede the market growth.

The global surgical clips market is segmented based on type, material, surgery type, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is classified as ligating clips, aneurysm clips, and others, which are further sub segmented as titanium, polymer, and others. According to the material type, the market is categorized as titanium, polymer, and others. Based on the surgery type, the market is segmented as automated surgery clips and manual surgery clips. According to end user, the market is divided into hospital & clinic and ambulatory surgery center. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

– The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Material Type

– Titanium

– Polymer

– Others

By Type

– Ligating Clips

– – – Titanium

– – – Polymer

– – – Others

– Aneurysm clips

– – – Titanium

– – – Polymer

– – – Others

– Others

– – – Titanium

– – – Polymer

– – – Others

By Surgery Type

– Automated Surgery Clips

– Manual Surgery Clips

By End User

– Hospital & Clinic

– Ambulatory Surgery Center

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– Australia

– India

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Ackermann Medical GmbH & Co.

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– Boston Scientific Corporation

– Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

– Grena Ltd.

– Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.)

– Lemaitre Vascular, Inc.

– Medtronic Plc. (Covidien Ltd.)

– Scanlan International, Inc.

– Teleflex Incorporated

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.1.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Top player positioning

3.4. APPLICATION OF SURGICAL CLIPS

3.5. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.6. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Increase in number of surgical procedures across the globe

3.6.1.2. Surge in global geriatric population

3.6.1.3. Surge in healthcare expenditure worldwide

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.2.1. Complications associated with surgical clips

3.6.2.2. Poor demand in under developed countries

3.6.3. Opportunities

3.6.3.1. Rise in adoption of robotic and minimally invasive surgeries

3.6.3.2. Growth opportunities in the emerging markets

3.6.4. Impact Analyses

CHAPTER 4: SURGICAL CLIPS MARKET, BY MATERIAL TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Titanium

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Polymer

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Other Material

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: SURGICAL CLIPS MARKET, BY TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Ligating Clips

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by material

5.2.1.1. Titanium

5.2.1.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.1.2. Polymer

5.2.1.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.1.3. Other material ligating clips

5.2.1.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Aneurysm Clips

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by material

5.3.1.1. Titanium

5.3.1.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.3.1.2. Polymer

5.3.1.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.3.1.3. Other material aneurysm clips

5.3.1.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by material

5.4.1.1. Titanium

5.4.1.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.4.1.2. Polymers

5.4.1.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.4.1.3. Other material

5.4.1.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: SURGICAL CLIPS MARKET, BY SURGERY TYPE

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Automated Surgery Clips

6.2.1. Market size and forecast

6.2.2. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Manual Surgery Clips

6.3.1. Market size and forecast

6.3.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: SURGICAL CLIPS MARKET, BY END USER

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. Hospitals & Clinics

7.2.1. Market size and forecast

7.2.2. Market analysis, by country

7.3. Ambulatory Surgery Centers

7.3.1. Market size and forecast

7.3.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 8: SURGICAL CLIPS MARKET, BY REGION

8.1. Overview

8.1.1. Market size and forecast

8.2. North America

8.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.2.2. Market size and forecast, by country

8.2.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2.1.1. U.S. surgical clips market, by material type

8.2.2.1.2. U.S. surgical clips market, by type

8.2.2.1.3. U.S. surgical clips market, by surgery type

8.2.2.1.4. U.S. surgical clips market, by end user

8.2.2.2. Canada

8.2.2.2.1. Canada surgical clips market, by material type

8.2.2.2.2. Canada surgical clips market, by type

8.2.2.2.3. Canada surgical clips market, by surgery type

8.2.2.2.4. Canada surgical clips market, by end user

8.2.2.3. Mexico

8.2.2.3.1. Mexico surgical clips market, by material type

8.2.2.3.2. Mexico surgical clips market, by type

8.2.2.3.3. Mexico surgical clips market, by surgery type

8.2.2.3.4. Mexico surgical clips market, by end user

Continue…

