Global Thermoform Packaging Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 to 2026

Global Thermoform Packaging Market is valued approximately USD 38 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.61% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Thermoform packages are light, odor-free, flexible, and moisture-free, and are thus preferred over wood and glass. The growing pharmaceuticals industry and increasing demand for packed products represent high growth to thermoform packaging market. Due to increasing demand from fresh food and beverages, growing minimal packaging waste, growing demand for home & personal care goods and growing retail industry, would create a lucrative growth for thermoform packaging market in upcoming years. Also, a large number of online food delivery apps have emerged in the last few years, which enhances the market growth. The adoption of changes in lifestyle and improvement in standard of living are also expected to boost demand for thermoform packaging during the forecast period. Furthermore, emerging trends such as advancements in thermoform manufacturing technology shift toward lightweight packaging, and rise in use of polylactic acid (PLA) films in thermoforming are expected to increase high demand for the global thermoform packaging market over the forecasted period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Thermoform Packaging market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption of light weighted thermoform packaging. Factors such arising disposable income, rising demand for food & beverages Packaging, consumer awareness towards health would create lucrative growth prospects for the Thermoform Packaging market across North American region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Amcor Limited Bemis Company, Inc. Westrock Company DS Smith PLC Sonoco Products Company E.I. Du Pont Nemours and Company Constantia Flexibles GmbH Display Pack Inc. Anchor Packaging Tekni-Plex, Inc. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below: By Heat Seal Coating: Water-based Solvent-Based Hot-Melt-Based By Type: Thermoformed Calmshell Packaging Thermoformed Blister Packaging Thermoformed Skin Packaging Thermoformed Other Packaging By End-Use Industry: Food & Beverage Electronics Home & Personal Care Goods Pharmaceutical Others By Region: North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany Asia Pacific China India Japan Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017 Base year – 2018 Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Thermoform Packaging Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises Venture capitalists Value-Added Resellers (VARs) Third-party knowledge providers Investment bankers Investors

