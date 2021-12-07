Global Wearable Technology Market 2019 Comprehensive Study – Google, Apple, Microsoft, Nike, Xiaomi, Adidas Group, Sony, Suunto Oy

In the last few years global wearable technology devices have experienced a significant growth in its acceptance across different verticals like health and fitness, medical, media and entertainment, fashion and lifestyle and others to name a few. Wearable technology has also evolved tremendously in the last few years and companies are aggressively launching innovative products and solutions like smart clothing, smart glasses attracting mass adoption among individuals and enterprises.

Fitness bands and smart watches have emerged as one the prime revenue sources and has experienced a high adoption rate, highly growing demographics across the regions and increasing awareness among end users about the potential benefits of wearable technology is expected to accelerate the wearable technology market in the coming years

Key players profiled in the report include Google Inc., Apple Inc., Microsoft Cooperation, Nike Ltd., Xiaomi Inc., Adidas Group, Sony Cooperation, Suunto Oy, Medtronic, Garmin International Inc., Fitbit Inc., Jawbone, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics Inc., Pebble Technology Corporation, Qualcomm, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, and Sony Corporation

High acceptance across various application areas such as industrial and medical and increasing spur in venture capital funding for various wearable ecosystems players along with high growth of IoT and increasing end-user preference towards handy gadgets is further boosting the growth of wearable technology market.

The global market has been segmented on the basis of applications into healthcare & medical, infotainment, military & industrial, fitness & wellness, safety & security, and fashion & lifestyle. The global wearable technology market has been further bifurcated by products into sleep sensors, smart clothing & smart glasses, activity monitors ,smart watches, HRMs, continuous glucose monitor , wearable patches, AR headsets, hand worn terminals, and jewelries (such as bracelets, ring, neck pieces earrings, pendants, and clutches among others).

