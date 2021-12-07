Growth of Injectable Cement Market in Global Industry; Overview, Size and Share 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Injectable Cement Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 127 pages with multiple tables and figures in it. This research report categorizes the global Injectable Cement market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. Global Injectable Cement market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Injectable Cement provides elasticity by filling the space between prosthesis and the bone.It is a substance used in hip replacement surgery that acts as an adhesive to hold the artificial hip in place. It either comes in a pre-mixed form or as powders and liquids that are mixed in the operating room during surgery. Bone cements are utilized to reinforce stability in bones during an internal fixation surgery. It is also an essential component in many total joint arthroplasty procedures. In a cemented arthroplasty, the main functions of the cement are to immobilize the implant, transfer body weight and service loads from the prosthesis to the bone, and increase the load-carrying capacity of the prosthesis-bone cement-bone system.

The global Injectable Cement market is valued at — million US$ in 2018 and will reach — million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of –% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Injectable Cement market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Injectable Cement in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Injectable Cement in these regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Stryker

Johnson and Johnson

Heraeus Medical

Smith and Nephew

Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic

Alphatec Spine

DJO Global

Tecres

Osseon

Somatex Medical Technologies

Medacta International

Cook Medical

TEKNIMED

G-21

TSMRI

Injectable Cement Production by Region

North America, Europe, China, Japan

Injectable Cement market size by Type

Low Viscosity Cements

Medium Viscosity Cements

High Viscosity Vements

Injectable Cement market size by Applications

Periprosthetic Fractures

Pelvic Fractures

Others

Market size by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Central and South America, Brazil, Middle East and Africa, Turkey, GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Injectable Cement market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Injectable Cement companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Injectable Cement submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Injectable Cement are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume ((K L)). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Injectable Cement market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

