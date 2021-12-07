Health insurance Market is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.9 % over the forecast period 2018-2025

Global health insurance market valued approximately USD 1010.3 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.9 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rising disposable income and growing awareness regarding health insurance are some trends triggering the growth of the health insurance market over the forecast period. Since healthcare status of population is directly related to the economic development of the country. Hence, rising disposable income is anticipated to supplement the growth of the health insurance market over the forecast period of 2018-2025.

“Health insurance Market” study provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Key players profiled in the report are:

Apollo Munich Health Insurance Company Ltd.

AIA Group Limited,

China Life Insurance (Group) Company

Munich Re Group,

Prudential Financial, Inc

Anthem, Inc.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd.

UnitedHealth Group

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc

Blue Cross Blue Shield

On the basis of segmentation, the health insurance market is segmented into type, provider, products, provider network and demographics. The type segment of global health insurance market is classified into term coverage and lifetime coverage. On the basis of provider segment, the market is diversified into public providers and private providers of which private providers is expected to grow significantly owing to the better claim services. The product segment is classified into income protection insurance, medical insurance and disease insurance. On the basis of demographics segment, the market is bifurcated into minors, adults and senior citizens of which adults holds the leading position owing to the rising health concerns and high prevalence of lifestyle diseases. Also, provider network segment is classified into Point of service (POS), preferred provider organizations, exclusive provider organizations and health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs).

The regional analysis of Health insurance Market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America holds the leading position in Health insurance market owing to the growing healthcare expenditure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to favorable government policies regarding health insurance along with the rising awareness about health insurance. Also, high prevalence of life-threatening diseases is also expected to supplement the growth of Asia-Pacific region over the forecast period.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Health insurance Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Health insurance Dynamics

Chapter 4. Health insurance Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Health insurance Market, by Type

Chapter 6. Health insurance Market, by Provider

Chapter 7. Global Health insurance Market, By Product

Chapter 8. Global Health insurance Market, By Provider network

Chapter 9. Global Health insurance Market, By Demographics

Chapter 10. Health insurance Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 11. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 12. Research Process

