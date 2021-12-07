Heavy Duty Robotic Arm Market 2027 By Recent Trends, Developments In Manufacturing Technology And Regional Growth Overview

Heavy duty robotic arm is designed and used for tasks that deals with heavy payloads, precision and are labor insensitive. These robotic arms facilitates the end-users to increase efficiency and perform a task without involvement of human labors. The robotic arms are equipped with sensors, controllers and actuators to help the smooth functioning of the machine. The heavy duty robotic arm is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Heavy duty robotic arm market is experiencing a high demand for more efficient robotic arms due to increasing popularity of automation. Leading companies such as ABB Ltd. And Kuka are focusing on development of more efficient robotic arm solutions with aim of increasing their revenue and attracting more customers. Factors such as the increase in spending towards integration of industrial automation and improving efficiency are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of heavy duty robotic arm market. However, the high cost of installation and maintenance is the major factor that is projected to restrict the growth of heavy duty robotic arm market.

The key players influencing the market are:

ABB, Ltd., Apex Automation and Robotics Pty Ltd., Ellison Technologies, Inc., Fanuc Corporation, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (Comau S.P.A.), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Limited (Kawasaki Robotics), Kuka Robotics, Nachi Fujikoshi Corp., Vulcan Engineering Co., Inc., and Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Yaskawa America.

Heavy Duty Robotic Arm Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Heavy Duty Robotic Arm Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2025, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2025 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

This report provides a detailed study of Heavy Duty Robotic Arm market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2025, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Heavy Duty Robotic Arm market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Heavy Duty Robotic Arm market is provided.

