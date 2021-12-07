High-intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market Research, Share and Forecast by 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” High-intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Market by Application (Prostate Cancer, Uterine Fibroids, Neurological Disorders, Aesthetics, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The High-intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

High-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) is a precise medical procedure, which applies high-intensity focused ultrasound energy to locally heat and destroy damaged or diseased tissue through ablation. In this therapy, ultrasound beams are focused on diseased tissue, and owing to the considerable energy deposition at the focus, temperature within the tissue can rise to levels from 65°C to 85°C, and destroy the diseased tissue by coagulation necrosis. The global HIFU therapy market was valued at $81,000 thousand in 2017, and is estimated to reach at $398,724 thousand by 2025, registering a CAGR of 21.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Request for [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/4130



Upsurge in geriatric population, surge in prevalence of chronic disease such as cancer, and favorable regulatory scenario towards HIFU devices are the key factors that augment the growth of the global HIFU therapy market. Furthermore, rise in awareness for early disease diagnosis is expected to boost the market growth.

However, lack of skilled professionals and limitations associated with HIFU therapy are some of the factors that impede the market growth. Conversely, high potential of emerging economies and increase in demand of HIFU devices are expected to provide new opportunities for the market players in future.

The HIFU market is segmented based on application and region. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, neurological disorders, aesthetics, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with strategic assessment of global HIFU therapy market.

– Market size and estimations are based on comprehensive analysis of the applications and developments in the industry.

– A qualitative analysis based on innovative products and devices facilitate the strategic business planning.

– The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

– Prostate Cancer

– Uterine Fibroids

– Neurological Disorders

– Aesthetics

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

The list of key players operating in this market includes:

– Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

– EDAP TMS S.A.

– SonaCare Medical, LLC

– ILJIN Holdings Co., Ltd. (ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd.)

– Image Guided Therapy S.A.

– INSIGHTEC Ltd.

– Theraclion SA

– Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH (Ulthera, Inc.)

– Profound Medical Corp.

– Shanghai A&S Technology Development Co., Ltd.

Browse Full Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/high-intensity-focused-ultrasound-therapy-market-amr

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Top Player Positioning, 2017

3.4. Patent analysis, 2010-2018

3.4.1. Patent analysis, by year (2010-2018)

3.4.2. Patent analysis, by country

3.5. High-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU): innovative products

3.5.1. Focal-One

3.5.2. Ulthera system

3.5.3. Exablate Neuro

3.6. Market dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Favorable regulatory scenario

3.6.1.2. Rise in awareness for early disease diagnosis

3.6.1.3. Rapid increase in elderly population

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.2.1. Limitations of HIFU therapy

3.6.2.2. Dearth of skilled professionals

3.6.3. Opportunity

3.6.3.1. Untapped potential of the emerging economies

CHAPTER 4: HIGH-INTENSITY FOCUSED ULTRASOUND (HIFU) THERAPY MARKET, BY APPLICATION

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Prostate cancer

4.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.2. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Uterine fibroids

4.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.2. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Neurological disorders

4.4.1. Market size and forecast

4.4.2. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Aesthetics

4.5.1. Market size and forecast

4.5.2. Market analysis, by country

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Market size and forecast

4.6.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: HIGH-INTENSITY FOCUSED ULTRASOUND (HIFU) MARKET, BY REGION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. North America

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. North America HIFU market size and forecast, by country

5.2.2.1. U.S. market size and forecast

5.2.2.2. Canada market size and forecast

5.2.2.3. Mexico market size and forecast

5.2.3. North America HIFU market size and forecast, by Application

5.2.4. North America HIFU market size and forecast, by Industry

5.3. Europe

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Europe HIFU market size and forecast, by country

5.3.2.1. Germany market size and forecast

5.3.2.2. France market size and forecast

5.3.2.3. UK market size and forecast

5.3.2.4. Italy market size and forecast

5.3.2.5. Spain market size and forecast

5.3.2.6. Rest of Europe market size and forecast

5.3.3. Europe HIFU market size and forecast, by Application

5.4. Asia-Pacific

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2. Asia-Pacific HIFU market size and forecast, by country

5.4.2.1. Japan market size and forecast

5.4.2.2. China market size and forecast

5.4.2.3. India market size and forecast

5.4.2.4. Australia market size and forecast

5.4.2.5. South Korea market size and forecast

5.4.2.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific market size and forecast

5.4.3. Asia-Pacific HIFU market size and forecast, by Application

5.5. LAMEA

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2. LAMEA HIFU market size and forecast, by country

5.5.2.1. Brazil market size and forecast

5.5.2.2. Saudi Arabia market size and forecast

5.5.2.3. South Africa market size and forecast

5.5.2.4. Rest of LAMEA market size and forecast

5.5.3. LAMEA HIFU market size and forecast, by Application

CHAPTER 6:

6.1. Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

6.1.1. Company overview

6.1.2. Company snapshot

6.1.3. Product portfolio

6.1.4. Key strategic moves and developments

6.2. EDAP TMS S.A.

6.2.1. Company overview

6.2.2. Company snapshot

6.2.3. Operating business segments

6.2.4. Product portfolio

6.2.5. Business performance

6.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

6.3. ILJIN Holdings Co., Ltd. (ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd.)

6.3.1. Company overview

6.3.2. Company snapshot

6.3.3. Product portfolio

6.4. Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH (Ulthera, Inc.)

Continue…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/4130

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:



KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More News: https://marketnewsbizz.com

https://marketresearchtab.com

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com