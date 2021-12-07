Hopper dryers Market Growth opportunities, Trends, Industry Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, and Forecast to 2025
Hopper dryers Market Overview:
The global hopper dryer market size was $421.3 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $576.2 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9%. Hopper dryers are mounted on injection molding machine, extrusion machine, and blow molding machine to dry plastics and other plastic materials directly at the throat of the machine by eliminating moisture from these materials. Different capacity range of hopper dryers include less than 100 KG, 100 KG to 500 KG, and more than 500 KG.
The market for plastic processing machinery experiences growth owing to the rise in movement toward automated plastic processing and packaging to accelerate productivity and efficiency. . In addition, major players are producing fully insulated hopper dryers to ensure energy efficiency, thereby stimulating the growth of the market. For instance, NITSU Industrial Ltd offers stainless steel double wall insulated hopper dryers. Hence, augmented energy saving by use of hopper dryers is estimated to drive the market growth. However, high initial cost of equipment is one of the major challenges faced by the hopper dryer industry. On the contrary, technological improvements are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the players in the industry.
Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30905
The global hopper dryers market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. Based on product type, the market is divided into less than 100 KG, 100 KG to 500 KG, and more than 500 KG. The more than 500 KG segment is anticipated to dominate the global hopper dryers market throughout the study period. By application, it is categorized into injection molding machine, extrusion machine, and blow molding machine. The blow molding machine segment is projected to grow at the highest rate in the near future.
The global hopper dryers market is analyzed across four geographical regions, which include North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.
The key players profiled in this report include ACS Group, Bry-Air, Conair, Dri-Air Industries Inc., Kenplas Industry Ltd., Motan Colortronic, Novatec, Inc., Shini Plastics Technologies Inc., Summit Systems, and Yann Bang.
Key Benefits for Hopper dryers Market:
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global hopper dryers market, and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact on the market is provided.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
The quantitative analysis of the global hopper dryers market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.
Hopper dryers Key Market Segment:
By Product Type
Less than 100 KG
100 KG to 500 KG
More than 500 KG
Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30905
By Application
Injection Molding Machine
Extrusion Machine
Blow Molding Machine
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Key Market Players Profiled in the Report
ACS Group
Bry-Air
Conair
Dri-Air Industries Inc.
Kenplas Industry Ltd.
Motan Colortronic
Novatec, Inc.
Shini Plastics Technologies Inc.
Summit Systems
Yann Bang
Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30905
Contact Us:
Company Name: Report Ocean
Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India
Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)
Contact Name: Varda
URL: www.reportocean.com
email: [email protected]