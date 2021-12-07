Industrial Display System Market 2019- with Best Scope and Growth on Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023

The Global Industrial Display System Market is expected to grow at USD$ ~6.71 Billion by 2023, at ~6.8% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023. The study signifies that technological shift and development of high definition display devices, high growth of LED-backlit LCD-based display solutions, rising demand for HMI devices, and growing adoption of IoT are the factors driving the growth of the industrial display market.

Industrial Display System Market, By Display Type (Flat panel, Flexible, Transparent), by Technology (LED-backlit LCD), by Application (Smartphone & Tablet, TV & Digital Signage), By End-User (Consumer electronics, Automotive and aerospace) – Forecast 2023

Get free Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3160

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Industrial Display system Market are – LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), AU Optronics Corp. (Taiwan), Innolux Corp. (Taiwan), and Japan Display Inc., (Japan), Sharp Corp. (Japan), BOE Technology Group Co. (China), Hannstar Display Corp. (Taiwan), Varitronix International Limited (Hong Kong), TCL Display Technology Holdings Limited (Hong Kong), Universal Display Corp. (U.S.), and E Ink Holdings Inc. (Taiwan) among others.

Market Scenario

The industrial display system market is anticipated to surge at 6.8% CAGR, reaching USD 6.71 Bn during the forecast period (2017-2023), predicts Market Research Future (MRFR) in its extensive report. The report analyses that the industrial display system market is on an upward growth trajectory due to its flexible and comprehensive solutions of display devices such as light-emitting diode ( LED ), liquid crystal display (LCD), organic light-emitting diode (OLED), l laser phosphor display (LPD), and many others.

Industrial displays comprise an array of devices including computer monitors, televisions, instrument panels, aircraft cockpit displays, and others. These devices have various advanced features such as dust and moisture resistance, readability, improved impact resistance, durability, wide temperature range, improved contrast ratio, higher display brightness, and low-power consumption, making it appealing to large numbers of consumers globally. Technological developments of high definition display devices, high growth of LED-backlit LCD-based display solutions, progressing demand for human–machine interface (HMI) devices, and growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) drive the growth of the industrial display market.

However, high costs associated with acquisition and implementation of industrial displays undermine the growth of industrial display market. On the other hand, increasing consumer demand for high-specification display solutions is likely to pave the way for the industrial display market to flourish worldwide. The study indicates that the Industrial Display market is boosted by its flexible and comprehensive solutions of display devices such as LED, LCD, OLED, LPD and many others types of technology that provide. Industrial displays comprise an array of devices including computer monitors, televisions, instrument panels, aircraft cockpit displays, and others. These devices have various advanced features such as dust and moisture resistance, readability, improved impact resistance, durability, wide temperature range, improved contrast ratio, higher display brightness, and low-power consumption, making it appealing to large numbers of consumers globally. Technological developments of high definition display devices, high growth of LED-backlit LCD-based display solutions, progressing demand for human–machine interface (HMI) devices, and growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) drive the growth of the industrial display market.

Segments:

The global Industrial Display system market has been segmented on the basis of display type, technology, applications, end -users and region.

Industrial Display system Market by Display Type:

Flat panel

Flexible

Transparent

Others

Industrial Display system Market by Technology:

LED-backlit LCD

OLED

Quantum Dot LED

E-paper

Laser phosphor display (LPD)

Interferometry modulator display (IMOD)

Industrial Display system Market by Application:

TV and digital signage

PC monitor and laptop

Vehicle and public transport

Smartphone and tablet

E-readers

Smart wearable

Gaming consoles, sports, and entertainment

Smart industrial appliances

Others

Regional Analysis

The industrial display system market is geographically segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Among all regions, North America has been leading the industrial display system market due to technological advancements pertaining to clarity and resolution for the display screen. Moreover, rugged displays used for HMI applications and remote monitoring in the manufacturing sector also boosts the industrial display market growth in this region.

The Europe region is exhibiting a positive growth in the industrial display system market. Emergence of manufacturers of industrial display systems, product launches, and research and development activities by existing companies in Europe can create lucrative opportunities for the market in this region.

In the Asia Pacific region, countries like China, Japan, and South Korea have a fair share of this market. High demand for industrial display systems in manufacturing sectors drives the market growth in APAC region. Also, a considerable number of illustrious companies dealing with industrial displays based in APAC give way to the profitable market opportunities in this region.

Industry News

TCL Corporation plans to build a new production line for 8K and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens, at a cost of USD 6.71 Bn. The new production line, to be built in Shenzhen city, will have the capacity to manufacture 90,000 screens of the latest generation ultra-high definition variety every month. It will produce and sell 65-inch, 70-inch and 75-inch 8K resolution screens, and 65-inch and 75-inch OLED television screens. With this move, the company aims to follow the trend of semiconductor display technology, and establish itself in the market for industrial display systems.

Intended Audience

Raw material providers

Panel manufacturers

Brand customers

Display-related service providers

Display-related associations, organizations, forums, and alliances

Government bodies, such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and start-ups

Semiconductor component suppliers

Panel and devices distributors, and sales firms

End users

Research institutes, organizations, and consulting companies

System Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

Browse Report PR @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/industrial-display-system-industry

Table Of Contents

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure:

Continued…

List Of Tables

Table 1 Industrial Display Market, By Display Type

Table 2 Industrial Display Market, By Technology

Table 3 Industrial Display Market, By Application

Continued…

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/industrial-display-system-market-3160

List Of Figures

Figure 1 Research Methodology

Figure 2 Industrial Display Market: By Display Type (%)

Figure 3 Industrial Display Market: By Technology (%)

Continued…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]