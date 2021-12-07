Insight On Transmission Repair Market Analysis 2025 With Industrial Players Like BORGWARNER, CONTINENTAL, SCHAEFFLER, MISTER, ALLISON

Transmission repair is used for variety of motorized vehicles which includes aircrafts and vessels which converts torques and rotations. The vehicle transmission function for adapting the available traction from drive unit which suit the surface, the driver, and the vehicles along with environment. Some of the major drivers are accessibility of cost-effective measures for transmission repair, mounting average vehicle age, and extended warranty drives the transmission repair market in the forecast period.

The use of motor generators in electric vehicles and lack of trained technicians in transmission repair aftermarket are some of the factors which may hamper the transmission repair market. However, the mounting technological advancement, steady growth of the average miles driven, and mounting growth of ride sharing across various region are creating opportunities which will increase the demand of transmission repair in the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include BORGWARNER INC., CONTINENTAL AG, SCHAEFFLER TECHNOLOGIES AG & CO. KG, MISTER TRANSMISSION LTD., ALLISON TRANSMISSION, ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG, AAMCO, COTTMAN TRANSMISSION AND TOTAL AUTO CARE, LEE MYLES AUTOCARE & TRANSMISSION, THE FIRESTONE TIRE AND RUBBER COMPANY

The “Global Transmission Repair Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the transmission repair industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global transmission repair market with detailed market segmentation by components, repair types, vehicle types, and geography. The global transmission repair market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the transmission repair market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global transmission repair market based on components, repair types, and vehicle types. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall transmission repair market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The transmission repair market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Content

1 INTRODUCTION

2 KEY TAKEAWAYS

3 TRANSMISSION REPAIR MARKET LANDSCAPE

4 TRANSMISSION REPAIR MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

5 TRANSMISSION REPAIR MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6 TRANSMISSION REPAIR MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – COMPONENT

7 TRANSMISSION REPAIR MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – REPAIR TYPE

8 TRANSMISSION REPAIR MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – VEHICLE TYPE

9 TRANSMISSION REPAIR MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10 INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

12 TRANSMISSION REPAIR MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1 BORGWARNER INC.

12.2 CONTINENTAL AG

12.3 SCHAEFFLER TECHNOLOGIES AG & CO. KG

12.4 MISTER TRANSMISSION LTD.

12.5 ALLISON TRANSMISSION

12.6 ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG

12.7 AAMCO

12.8 COTTMAN TRANSMISSION AND TOTAL AUTO CARE

12.9 LEE MYLES AUTOCARE & TRANSMISSION

12.10 THE FIRESTONE TIRE AND RUBBER COMPANY

13 APPENDIX

