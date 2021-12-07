Insights-as-a-service Market Share, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2026
Global Insights-as-a-Service Market Overview
Insights-as-a-service refers to a cloud-based service which provides insights to business corporations and also helps in providing the concrete steps that are required to leverage these insights towards accomplishing the business goals. Insights-as-a-service is very different from SaaS (Software as a service), in such a way that SaaS only offers analytics and insights whereas insights-as-a-service offers action plans.
Market Size and Forecast
The insights-as-a-service market, in terms of value, is expected to grow rapidly during the forecasted period at a good CAGR. Business enterprises are focusing on cloud based services which creates market opportunity for infrastructure as a service providers to establish their presence in insights as a service market.
In terms of regional platform, North America holds the latest market share in insights-as-a-service market due to presence of large number of insights as a service provider. Most of the enterprises are driving towards cloud computing to increase their efficiency and data & information storage capacity. Most of the world’s largest technology key players are located in this region which makes the North America as the leading market for insights as a service. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fast growing market for insights-as-a-service in terms of revenue due to rising demand for the advanced technology in different sectors. Enterprises are more focused on cloud based collaboration software in order to provide better services to their customers which expected to drive the growth of insights as a service market in this region over the forecasted period. Increasing small and medium enterprises in emerging economies such as China and India helps to spur the market of insights as a service market in this region.
Key players
Some of the examples of market players in the global insights-as-a-service market identified across the value chain include:
Oracle Corporation
International Business Machines Corporation
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited
Capgemini
GoodData
NTT Data Corporation
Dell Inc.
Zephyr Health
SmartFocus
Accenture
Market Segmentation
Our-in depth analysis of the global insights-as-a-service market includes the following segments:
By Type
Predictive Insights
Descriptive Insights
Prescriptive Insights
By Deployment Type
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
By Application
Revenue Cycle Management
Governance, Risk, and Compliance
Branding and Marketing Management
Customer Life Cycle Management
Strategy Management
Supply Chain Management
Others
By Industry Vertical
BFSI
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Retail and Consumer Goods
Energy and Utilities
Manufacturing
Telecommunication and IT
Government and Public Sector
Others
By Region
