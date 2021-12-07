Intelligent Agriculture Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2019-2025 and Focusing on Top Key Players – AeroFarms , Gotham Greens , Plenty (Bright Farms) , Lufa Farms , Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture

IoT has influenced various industry verticals and is enabling farmers to reduce waste and enhance productivity by using smart agriculture techniques. IoT in agriculture allows the farmers to monitor their crops using various types of sensor. The IoT in the agriculture market is highly influenced by increasing adoption of IoT and Ai solutions by farmers, and government support to adopt modern agriculture techniques.

Growing demand for agriculture due to increasing popularity, growing focus towards improving the efficiency and monitoring the crops, and supporting government norms are the significant factors that are expected to drive the growth of IoT in the agriculture market. However, high costs of solution and limited technical knowledge are the major restraining factors for IoT in the agriculture market. Increasing connectivity, the introduction of big data in agriculture are creating opportunities for the companies operating in the IoT in the agriculture market to gain a strong customer base and generate more revenues.

Major Key Players of the Intelligent Agriculture Market are:

AeroFarms , Gotham Greens , Plenty (Bright Farms) , Lufa Farms , Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture , Green Sense Farms , Garden Fresh Farms , Mirai , Sky Vegetables , TruLeaf , Urban Crops , Sky Greens , GreenLand , Scatil , Jingpeng , Metropolis Farms , Plantagon , Spread , Sanan Sino Science , Nongzhong Wulian , Vertical Harvest , Infinite Harvest , FarmedHere , Metro Farms , Green Spirit Farms , Indoor Harvest , Sundrop Farms , Alegria Fresh

Intelligent Agriculture Market report provides in-depth statistics and analysis available on the market status of the Intelligent Agriculture Manufacturers and is a valuable method of obtaining guidance and direction for companies and business enterprise insider considering the Intelligent Agriculture market. It contains the analysis of drivers, challenges, and restraints impacting the industry.

Major Types of Intelligent Agriculture covered are:

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Major Applications of Intelligent Agriculture covered are:

Vegetable Cultivation

Fruit Planting

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Intelligent Agriculture consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Intelligent Agriculture market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Intelligent Agriculture manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Intelligent Agriculture with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– The scope of this report centers on key market analyses, market drivers & challenges, and competitive analysis & trends. Research report examines each market and its applications, regulatory scenario, technological innovations, Intelligent Agriculture market projections, market sizes, and shares. Moreover, the Intelligent Agriculture market report examines the most recent trends, pipeline products and developments in the Intelligent Agriculture market. Complete profiles of leading organizations in the market are also mentioned in this report.

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Intelligent Agriculture Market Size

2.2 Intelligent Agriculture Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Intelligent Agriculture Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Intelligent Agriculture Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Intelligent Agriculture Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Intelligent Agriculture Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Intelligent Agriculture Sales by Product

4.2 Global Intelligent Agriculture Revenue by Product

4.3 Intelligent Agriculture Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Intelligent Agriculture Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Intelligent Agriculture industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

