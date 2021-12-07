Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Projected to reach $15,964 million by 2025 – Baxter international, CSL, Grifols, Octapharma, Kedrion Biopharma

The global intravenous immunoglobulin (IGIV) market was valued at $8,995 million in 2017and is projected to reach $15,964 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Immunoglobulins (IGs), also referred to as antibodies, are glycoproteins produced by the blood plasma in response to foreign bodies or antigens. They are highly complex entities and are specific in their action. These immunoglobulins are obtained from blood through the process of fractionation and are purified for use in therapeutic and nontherapeutic areas.

Increase in prevalence of immunodeficiency and autoimmune diseases such as chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, hypogammaglobulinemia, & others and rise in adoption of immunoglobulin therapies for the treatment of various autoimmune disorders majorly drive the growth of the IVIG market. Furthermore, increase in approval of IVIG drugs from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicine Agency (EMA), and other government agencies is expected to accelerate the growth of the IVIG industry. However, stringent government regulations toward the vigorous use of immunoglobulins, inflated cost of therapy, and high risk of side effects associated with the use of immunoglobulin intravenously are anticipated to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, significant investment in healthcare sector is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the near future.

Get Sample Copy of the Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012728088/sample

The global intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) market is characterized based on application, type, and region. By application, the market is segmented into hypogammaglobulinemia, CIDP, immunodeficiency diseases, myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), inflammatory myopathies, specific antibody deficiency, Guillain?”Barre syndrome, and others. Depending on type, it is classified into IgG, IgA, IgM, IgE, and IgD. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the intravenous immunoglobulin market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in this study.

The report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the industry from 2018 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the trends in the intravenous immunoglobulin market globally.

Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Key Players Profiled

Baxter international Inc.

CSL Ltd.

Grifols, S.A.

Octapharma AG

Kedrion Biopharma Inc.

LFB Group

Biotest AG

China Biologics Products, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Bayer AG

The other players of the intravenous immunoglobulin market included in the value chain analysis (but not profiled in the report) are as follows:

Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.

Omrix Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Behring GmbH

Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.

Option Care Enterprises, Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc.

BioScrip, Inc.

Inquire for Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012728088/buying

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: IMMUNOGLOBULIN MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 5: IMMUNOGLOBULIN MARKET, BY PRODUCT

CHAPTER 6: INTRVAENOUS IMMUNOGLOBULIN MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.

7.1.1. Company overview

7.1.2. Company snapshot

7.1.3. Operating business segments

7.1.4. Product portfolio

7.1.5. Business performance

7.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.2. BAYER AG

7.2.1. Company overview

7.2.2. Company snapshot

7.2.3. Operating business segments

7.2.4. Product portfolio

7.2.5. Business performance

7.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.3. BIOTEST AG

7.3.1. Company overview

7.3.2. Company snapshot

7.3.3. Operating business segments

7.3.4. Product portfolio

7.3.5. Business performance

7.4. CHINA BIOLOGIC PRODUCTS, INC.

7.4.1. Company overview

7.4.2. Company snapshot

7.4.3. Operating business segments

7.4.4. Product portfolio

7.4.5. Business performance

7.5. CSL LIMITED

7.5.1. Company overview

7.5.2. Company snapshot

7.5.3. Operating business segments

7.5.4. Product portfolio

7.5.5. Business performance

7.6. GRIFOLS S.A.

7.6.1. Company overview

7.6.2. Company snapshot

7.6.3. Operating business segments

7.6.4. Product portfolio

7.6.5. Business performance

7.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.7. KEDRION BIOPHARMA INC.

7.7.1. Company overview

7.7.2. Company snapshot

7.7.3. Operating business segments

7.7.4. Product portfolio

7.7.5. Business performance

7.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.8. LFB SA (LFB BIOTECHNOLOGIES SAS)

7.8.1. Company overview

7.8.2. Company snapshot

7.8.3. Operating business segments

7.8.4. Product portfolio

7.8.5. Business performance

7.9. OCTAPHARMA AG

7.9.1. Company overview

7.9.2. Company snapshot

7.9.3. Operating business segments

7.9.4. Product portfolio

7.9.5. Business performance

7.10. TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED

7.10.1. Company overview

7.10.2. Company snapshot

7.10.3. Operating business segments

7.10.4. Product portfolio

7.10.5. Business performance

7.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]