Investigation by Channel-in-a-box (Ciab) Market by Demand Application, Technology, Key Findings And Regional Outlook

Global Channel-in-a-Box (CiaB) Market Overview

Channel-in-a-Box (CiaB) is a playbox technology channel that provides turnkey playout server solution for a single TV broadcasting. These channels are available in standard definition, high definition and ultra-high definition. In Channel-in-a-Box concept the elements needed to keep a channel on-air are integrated by combining, scheduling, CG, playout, ingesting and interacting graphics all in one box. SDI or IP streaming comes out as an output which are appropriate for internet TV, cable TV, broadcast TV and others.

Market Size & Forecast

Channel-in-a-Box (CiaB) Market is anticipated to record a significant CAGR of 18% over the forecast period. Many multi-national companies are concentrating towards new product advances in Channel-in-a-Box (CiaB). Moreover, the Channel-in-a-Box (CiaB) market returning back in the gaming industry at a rapid pace owing to new advancements that are exploited in the field of gaming. New variations for this technology are being discovered which is expected to drive the Channel-in-a-Box (CiaB) market rapidly.

Currently the global Channel-in-a-Box (CiaB) market is observing vibrant growth on account of increasing demand of gaming panels back in the market. Advances in electronic industry in the past few years and growing technological explorations are projected to drive Channel-in-a-Box (CiaB) market besides the wide range of growing features in Channel-in-a-Box (CiaB) solutions appealing to growing gamers and tech-savvy population during the forecast period. On the basis of regional platform, global Channel-in-a-Box (CiaB) market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.

As the highest rate of gamer population presence across the region, North America is panned to observe substantial Channel-in-a-Box (CiaB) market growth due to rising Channel-in-a-Box (CiaB) features and advancements. North America is expected to be followed by Asia-Pacific in terms of consumption due to expanding Channel-in-a-Box (CiaB) demand owing to rise in disposable income. On the back of multiplying Channel-in-a-Box (CiaB) demand in growing urban consumer population, Asia Pacific is budding as a regional Channel-in-a-Box (CiaB) consumption market.

Europe is expected to drive demand and positively impact Channel-in-a-Box (CiaB) market growth over the forecast period owing to moderate increase in Channel-in-a-Box (CiaB) solutions demand across the region. However, weak economic conditions in countries such as Russia, Spain and others is expected to showcase a more modest growth of the Channel-in-a-Box market across the region over the forecast period.

Key Players

Aveco s.r.o.

Bitcentral, Inc.

Snell Advanced Media Ltd.

Evertz Microsystems, Ltd.

Florical Systems

Grass Valley

Hardata Corp.

Harmonic, Inc.

Imagine Communications Corp.

Pebble Beach Systems Ltd.

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global Channel-in-a-Box (CiaB) market includes the following segments:

By Components

CaptureBox

AirBox

TitleBox

ListBox

By Display Configuration

4K

HD

SD

By Region

