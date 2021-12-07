Marine VFD Market 2019 Size, Share, Future Trends, Growth, Forecast and Regional Analysis To 2024

The global marine VFD market is projected to reach USD 1.05 billion by 2024 at a 6.50% CAGR from 2019–2024.

Variable frequency drive (VFD) is used in ships to change and control the speed of a motor by changing frequency of the power supply to the motor. The device helps control the pressure, speed, and flow of a motor and, also, helps save up to 50% of energy. For instance, VFD helps reduce and control the speed of fans and pumps, which would result in less current and energy consumption. They key advantages of VFD in the marine sector include proper speed control, low cost for medium and high horsepower (hp) applications, and good speed regulation.

Marine VFD is an AC/DC drive that helps to regulate the speed and torque of motors in the ships so that they run accurately. VFDs are low or medium voltage drives that help the propulsion systems, thrusters, deck machinery, pumps, and HVAC systems to use the fuel more efficiently and reduce maintenance costs.

Segmental Overview:

Global marine VFD market has been segmented based on type, voltage, and application.

On the basis of voltage, the global marine VFD market has been divided into low voltage and medium voltage. The medium voltage segment is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the global market is divided into AC drive and DC drive. The AC drive segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period due to the various advantages of AC drive such as energy savings, increased life of rotating components, and reduction of noise and vibration level.

On the basis of application, the global market is further segmented into pump, fan, compressor, propulsion/thruster, and crane & hoist. The pump segment is expected to hold the maximum share of the market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The growth of the marine VFD market in Asia-Pacific is driven by several key factors including the increasing development for offshore activities, resulting in the increased infrastructure development in the emerging economies of Australia, China, Thailand, and India. Moreover, market players such as Parker Hannifin, General Electric, ABB, and Siemens, are signing contracts in the region to provide their marine propulsion system with VFDs. Furthermore, factors such as government mandates on energy efficiency and the increased demand for drives which are compatible with IoT in countries such as China, India, Singapore, in Asia-Pacific are driving the growth of the market for marine VFD in the region.

Key Players

The key players operating in the global marine VFD market are Siemens (Germany), Eaton (Ireland), Rockwell Automation (US), ABB (Switzerland), CG Power (India), Danfoss (Denmark), WEG (Brazil), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), General Electric (US), Yaskawa (Japan), Parker Hannifin (US), and Invertek Drives (UK).

