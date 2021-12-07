Market opportunity and growth drivers of Bioinformatics market till 2024

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ‘‘Bioinformatics Market’’ report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global And regional /market. The Bioinformatics Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The Bioinformatics Market is expected to experience a positive response in the upcoming years. In terms of value, the market is poised to mask a CAGR of 14.6% during the projected period. Further, the market was deliberate at USD XXXX billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach at a notable valuation by the end of the forecast period. Bioinformatics is the combination of biology and information technology which links biological data with techniques for information storage, distribution, and analysis to support multiple areas of scientific research, including biomedicine. It is extensively used in the management of biological information in the field of medical research and development of drugs. It deals with the recording, annotation, storage, analysis, and retrieval of nucleic acid sequence, protein sequence, and structural information. Bioinformatics has several applications in the fields of medicine and biology including molecular medicines, preventive medicines, gene therapy, drug developments, biotechnology and forensic analysis of microbes. It is also used in the study of genetics and genomes.

Growth Drivers and Restraints:

The growing demand for nucleic acid and protein sequencing to indicate the order of nucleotides forming alleles within a DNA (using GACT) or RNA (GACU) molecules are augmenting the growth of the bioinformatics market. Moreover, the rising applications of bioinformatics in drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, and personalized medicine is another major factor that is positively influencing the growth of the bioinformatics market.

Additionally, the drug discovery & development and initiatives from government & private organizations are expected to boost the market growth of bioinformatics during the forecast period.

Based on applications, the bioinformatics market is segmented into genomics, chemoinformatic, drug design, proteomics, transcriptomics, metabolomics, and others. In 2018, the genomics segment accounted for the largest share of the bioinformatics market due to the increasing applications of genomics in personalized and preventive medicine. Furthermore, increasing technical advancements such as integration of machine learning, AI (artificial intelligence) in healthcare, big data analysis along with the advent of the NGS (next-generation sequencing) technology for DNA sequencing has contributed to the growth of the bioinformatics market. Moreover, the increasing number of software companies, which are investing in the development of bioinformatics solutions is one of the key drivers, which are providing numerous growth opportunities to bioinformatics solution developers. By region, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market. This large share of North America is attributed to the continued funding and a large number of research initiatives from the government and private sectors for life sciences research in this region. However, lack of skilled personnel and lack of user-friendly tools at cheaper prices are restraining revenue growth of the bioinformatics market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of bioinformatics market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Applications

– Genomics

– Drug design

– Proteomics

– Transcriptomics

– Metabolomics

– Others

By End-User

– Medical Biotechnology

– Animal Biotechnology

– Agricultural Biotechnology

– Environmental Biotechnology

– Forensic Biotechnology

– Others

By Product

– Knowledge Management Tools

– Bioinformatics Platforms

– – – Sequence Analysis Platforms

– – – Sequence Alignment Platforms

– – – Sequence Manipulation Platforms

– – – Structural Analysis Platforms

– – – Others

– Others

By Services

– Sequencing Services

– Database & Management

– Data Analysis

– Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as,

– Thermo Fisher Scientific Incorporation

– Bruker Daltonics Incorporation

– Biomax Informatics AG

– Illumina Incorporation

– Agilent Technologies Incorporation

– QIAGEN

– Wuxi NextCODE

– Eurofins Scientific Group

– Waters Corporation

– Sophia Genetics

– DNASTAR Incorporation

– Other Prominent Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as technology information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

Table of Contents:

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Products & Issues in Global Bioinformatics Market

3. Global Bioinformatics Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Bioinformatics Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Bioinformatics Market Value (USD Million), 2018-2024

10. Global Bioinformatics Market Segmentation Analysis, By Applications

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Applications

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Applications

10.4. Genomics Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.5. Drug design Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.6. Proteomics Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.7. Transcriptomics Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.8. Metabolomics Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.9. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11. Global Bioinformatics Market Segmentation Analysis, By End-User

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-User

11.3. BPS Analysis, By End-User

11.4. Medical Biotechnology Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.5. Animal Biotechnology Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.6. Agricultural Biotechnology Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.7. Environmental Biotechnology Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.8. Forensic Biotechnology Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.9. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12. Global Bioinformatics Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

12.4. Knowledge Management Tools Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.5. Bioinformatics Platforms Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.5.1. Sequence Analysis Platforms Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.5.2. Sequence Alignment Platforms Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.5.3. Sequence Manipulation Platforms Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.5.4. Structural Analysis Platforms Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.5.5. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.6. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13. Global Bioinformatics Market Segmentation Analysis, By Services

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Services

13.3. BPS Analysis, By Services

13.4. Sequencing Services Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.5. Database & Management Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.6. Data Analysis Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14. Geographical Analysis

14.1. Introduction

14.2. North America Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.1. By Applications

14.2.1.1. Introduction

14.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Applications

14.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Applications

14.2.1.4. Genomics Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.1.5. Drug design Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.1.6. Proteomics Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.1.7. Transcriptomics Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.1.8. Metabolomics Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.1.9. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.2. By End-User

14.2.2.1. Introduction

14.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-User

14.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By End-User

14.2.2.4. Medical Biotechnology Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.2.5. Animal Biotechnology Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.2.6. Agricultural Biotechnology Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.2.7. Environmental Biotechnology Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.2.8. Forensic Biotechnology Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.2.9. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.3. By Product

14.2.3.1. Introduction

14.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

14.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

14.2.3.4. Knowledge Management Tools Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.3.5. Bioinformatics Platforms Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.3.5.1. Sequence Analysis Platforms Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.3.5.2. Sequence Alignment Platforms Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.3.5.3. Sequence Manipulation Platforms Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.3.5.4. Structural Analysis Platforms Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.3.5.5. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.3.6. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.4. By Services

14.2.4.1. Introduction

14.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Services

14.2.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Services

14.2.4.4. Sequencing Services Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.4.5. Database & Management Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.4.6. Data Analysis Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.4.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.5. By Country

14.2.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

14.2.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

14.2.5.3. U.S. Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.5.4. Canada Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3. Europe Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.1. By Applications

14.3.1.1. Introduction

14.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Applications

14.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Applications

14.3.1.4. Genomics Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.1.5. Drug design Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.1.6. Proteomics Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.1.7. Transcriptomics Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.1.8. Metabolomics Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.1.9. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.2. By End-User

14.3.2.1. Introduction

14.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-User

14.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By End-User

14.3.2.4. Medical Biotechnology Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.2.5. Animal Biotechnology Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.2.6. Agricultural Biotechnology Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.2.7. Environmental Biotechnology Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.2.8. Forensic Biotechnology Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.2.9. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.3. By Product

14.3.3.1. Introduction

14.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

14.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

14.3.3.4. Knowledge Management Tools Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.3.5. Bioinformatics Platforms Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.3.5.1. Sequence Analysis Platforms Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.3.5.2. Sequence Alignment Platforms Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.3.5.3. Sequence Manipulation Platforms Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.3.5.4. Structural Analysis Platforms Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.3.5.5. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.3.6. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.4. By Services

14.3.4.1. Introduction

14.3.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Services

14.3.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Services

14.3.4.4. Sequencing Services Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.4.5. Database & Management Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.4.6. Data Analysis Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.4.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.5. By Country

14.3.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

14.3.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

14.3.5.3. Germany Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.5.4. United Kingdom Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.5.5. France Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.5.6. Italy Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.5.7. Spain Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.5.8. Russia Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.5.9. Rest of Europe Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4. Asia Pacific Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.1. By Applications

14.4.1.1. Introduction

14.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Applications

14.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Applications

14.4.1.4. Genomics Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.1.5. Drug design Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.1.6. Proteomics Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.1.7. Transcriptomics Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.1.8. Metabolomics Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.1.9. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.2. By End-User

14.4.2.1. Introduction

14.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-User

14.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By End-User

14.4.2.4. Medical Biotechnology Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.2.5. Animal Biotechnology Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.2.6. Agricultural Biotechnology Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.2.7. Environmental Biotechnology Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.2.8. Forensic Biotechnology Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.2.9. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.3. By Product

14.4.3.1. Introduction

14.4.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

14.4.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

14.4.3.4. Knowledge Management Tools Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.3.5. Bioinformatics Platforms Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.3.5.1. Sequence Analysis Platforms Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.3.5.2. Sequence Alignment Platforms Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.3.5.3. Sequence Manipulation Platforms Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.3.5.4. Structural Analysis Platforms Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.3.5.5. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.3.6. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.4. By Services

14.4.4.1. Introduction

14.4.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Services

14.4.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Services

14.4.4.4. Sequencing Services Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.4.5. Database & Management Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.4.6. Data Analysis Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.4.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.5. By Country

14.4.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

14.4.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

14.4.5.3. China Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.5.4. India Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.5.5. Japan Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.5.6. South Korea Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.5.7. Indonesia Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.5.8. Taiwan Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.5.9. Australia Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.5.10. New Zealand Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.5.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

