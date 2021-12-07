Market opportunity and growth drivers of Japan Intravenous Immunoglobulin for Myasthenia Gravis market till 2024

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ‘‘Japan Intravenous Immunoglobulin for Myasthenia Gravis Market’’ report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Japan And regional /market. The Japan Intravenous Immunoglobulin for Myasthenia Gravis Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Rising Prevalence of Myasthenia Gravis in Japan is Likely to Foster the Japan Intravenous Immunoglobulin for Myasthenia Gravis Market at 7.4% CAGR during 2019 & 2024. Japan intravenous immunoglobulin for myasthenia gravis market accounted for USD 7.5 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 29.7 million in 2024, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% between 2019 and 2024. The number of patients with late-onset myasthenia gravis (MG) ≥50 years has been increasing recently. This factor is anticipated to impel the growth of Japan intravenous immunoglobulin for myasthenia gravis market during the forecast period.

Rising Prevalence of Myasthenia Gravis

The rise in the prevalence of myasthenia gravis in Japan is envisioned to bolster the growth of the market during the forecast period. In Japan, the estimated number of patients with myasthenia gravis in 2006 was 15,100; giving a prevalence of 11.8 per 1,00,000 persons. Further, number of patients and prevalence rate has witnessed increase in the past few years. This factor is envisioned to bolster the growth of the market in the years ahead.

Growth in Diagnosis of Myasthenia Gravis

Rising diagnosis of myasthenia gravis patients in Japan is driving the demand for intravenous immunoglobulin. Moreover, the market stands to benefit from growing investments and development of specific tests for the diagnosis of myasthenia gravis. Furthermore, pending new approvals in disease indications is believed to positively impact the growth of the market.

Launch of New & Improved Version of Drugs

Factor such as strong pipeline, increased focus on R&D, raising awareness and adoption of novel therapies are driving the growth of Japan intravenous immunoglobulin market for myasthenia gravis. Various pharmaceutical firms are engaged in extensive research and development activities for efficient therapeutics for myasthenia gravis diseases. Furthermore, various clinical trials are being carried which is expected to bring advanced therapeutics for the people.

Barriers in Japan IVIG in Myasthenia Gravis Market

Increasing Cost of IVIG

Continuous increase in the price of IVIG per/gram is one of the major factors which are hindering the growth of the Japan intravenous immunoglobulin for myasthenia gravis Market. Since 2011, the price of intravenous immunoglobulin has increased to about 100%. Further, it is believed that increasing cost of IVIG might will result in weak demand for the short term.

Less Awareness of Myasthenia Gravis

Low awareness regarding symptoms of myasthenia gravis is another factor which is negatively impacting the growth of Japan intravenous immunoglobulin for myasthenia gravis market in the short term. However, government and various organizations are working to increase awareness of myasthenia gravis within key communities including patients, caregivers, medical professionals, and the general public.

Table of Contents:

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Japan Intravenous Immunoglobulin for Myasthenia Gravis Market

3. Japan Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Japan Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market

5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

7. Japan Intravenous Immunoglobulin for Myasthenia Gravis Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Kilogram) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8. Japan Intravenous Immunoglobulin for Myasthenia Gravis Market Segmentation Analysis, By End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User

8.3. BPS Analysis, By End User

8.4. Hospital Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Kilogram) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.5. Clinic Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Kilogram) Forecast

& Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.6. Home Care Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Kilogram) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Profiles

9.1.1.CSL Behring

9.1.2.Pfizer Inc.

9.1.3.Grifols

9.1.4.Baxter

9.1.5.Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

