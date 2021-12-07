Migraine Drugs Market | Abbott Laboratories, Allergan Plc., AstraZeneca, Eisai Co., Ltd., Impax Laboratories, Merck & Co.

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Migraine Drugs Market by Type (Abortive Medicine and Preventive Medicine), Route of Administration (Oral, Injection, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Hospital-based Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Online Pharmacies) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Migraine Drugs Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Migraine is characterized by a recurrent throbbing headache, which usually lasts from four hours to three days. This occurs on one side of the head, but may spread to both sides. It is often accompanied by vomiting, sensitivity to light or sound, nausea, and disturbed vision in some cases. Migraine is sometimes preceded by an aura that is followed by fatigue. The global migraine drugs market was valued at $1,713 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $2,190 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Request for [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/4150

Rise in awareness among patients for migraine treatment & prevention, rapid increase in female population, and surge in prevalence of migraine drive the growth of the global migraine drugs market. However, side effects associated with migraine drugs limit the market growth. On the contrary, growth opportunities in the developing nations and emerging new therapies for migraine treatment are expected to present opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The report segments the migraine drugs market based on type, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into abortive medicine and preventive medicine. Depending on route of administration, it is fragmented into oral, injection, and others. By distribution channel, it is categorized into hospital-based Pharmacies, retail Pharmacies, and online Pharmacies. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS

– This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the overall market trends from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with strategic assessment of the global migraine drugs market.

– Market size and estimations are based on comprehensive analysis of the applications and developments in the industry.

– An in-depth analysis based on region is provided to understand the regional market and facilitate the strategic business planning.

– The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Abortive Medicine

– – – Triptans (Serotonin Receptor Agonists)

– – – Ergotamine Derivative

– – – Other

– Preventive Medicine

– – – Anticonvulsant

– – – Antidepressant

– – – Beta Blocker

– – – Others

By Route of Administration

– Oral

– Injection

– Others

By Distribution Channel

– Hospital-based Pharmacies

– Retail Pharmacies

– Online Pharmacies

By region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

The list of key players operating in this market includes:

– Abbott Laboratories

– Allergan Plc.

– AstraZeneca

– Eisai Co., Ltd.

– Endo International Plc.

– GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

– Impax Laboratories

– Johnson & Johnson

– Merck & Co.

– Pfizer Inc.

Browse Full Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/migraine-drugs-market-amr

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.3.1. List of players profiled in the report

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies, 2016-2018

3.2.3. Market share analysis, 2017

3.3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Increase in prevalence of migraine

3.3.1.2. Growth in female population

3.3.1.3. Rise in awareness among patients towards migraine treatment & prevention

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. Side effects of migraine drugs

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Emerging migraine therapies

3.3.3.2. Growth opportunities in the emerging economies

3.3.4. Impact analyses

CHAPTER 4: MIGRAINE DRUGS MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Abortive medicines

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type

4.2.2.1. Triptans

4.2.2.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.2.2. Ergotamine derivatives

4.2.2.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.2.3. Other abortive medicines

4.2.2.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Preventive medicines

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by type

4.3.2.1. Anticonvulsants

4.3.2.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.2.2. Antidepressants

4.3.2.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.2.3. Beta blockers

4.3.2.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.2.4. Other preventive medicines

4.3.2.4.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: MIGRAINE DRUGS MARKET, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Oral

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Injection

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, region

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Other routes

5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: MIGRAINE DRUGS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Retail pharmacies

6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.2. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Hospital pharmacies

6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.2. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Online pharmacies

6.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: MIGRAINE DRUGS MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by country

7.2.2.1. U.S.

7.2.2.1.1. U.S. migraine drugs market, by type

7.2.2.1.2. U.S. migraine drugs market, by route of administration

7.2.2.1.3. U.S. migraine drugs market, by distribution channel

7.2.2.2. Canada

7.2.2.2.1. Canada migraine drugs market, by type

7.2.2.2.2. Canada migraine drugs market, by route of administration

7.2.2.2.3. Canada migraine drugs market, by distribution channel

7.2.2.3. Mexico

7.2.2.3.1. Mexico migraine drugs market, by type

7.2.2.3.2. Mexico migraine drugs market, by route of administration

7.2.2.3.3. Mexico migraine drugs market, by distribution channel

7.2.3. North America migraine drugs market, by type

7.2.4. North America migraine drugs market, by route of administration

7.2.5. North America migraine drugs market, by distribution channel

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by country

7.3.2.1. Germany

7.3.2.1.1. Germany migraine drugs market, by type

7.3.2.1.2. Germany migraine drugs market, by route of administration

7.3.2.1.3. Germany migraine drugs market, by distribution channel

Continue…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/4150

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:



KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More News: https://marketnewsbizz.com

https://marketresearchtab.com

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com