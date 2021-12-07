Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market 2019 : Upcoming Trends Opportunities by Top Key Companies -Murata Manufacturing , Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Kyocera

A multilayer ceramic capacitor is made up of alternating layers of metallic electrodes and dielectric ceramic. MLCCs are the vital building blocks installed in modern electronics. They contribute to about 30% of the total components in a standard hybrid circuit model.

The growth of the global MLCC market is driven by enhanced frequency characteristics and high resistance to abnormal voltage In addition, performance advantages offered by MLCC such as high capacitance & lower impedance and its compact size act as the major drivers of this market. In spite of such advantages, MLCCs are highly prone to physical damage such as cracking, which impedes the growth of this market. On the contrary, increase in automotive electronics and upsurge in demand of the consumer electronics are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the market.

Key players operating in the market are Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Samsung Electro-Mechanics, TDK Corporation, Kyocera (AVX), Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd., YAGEO Corporation, Walsin Technology Corporation, KEMET, Vishay, and Darfon Electronics Corp.

The global multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) market is segmented on the basis of class, application, and region. Based on class, the market is categorized into class 1 and class 2. Class 1 is then further divided into NP0 (C0G), P100, and others (N33 and N75). Class 2 is subdivided into X7R, X5R, Y5V, and others (Z5U and X7S). By application, it is classified into consumer electronics, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and other (defense and aviation).

