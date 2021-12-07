Oilfield Service Market Emerging Trends 2025- Lead By Weatherford International , China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL), National Oilwell Varco, Pioneer Energy Services and Archer Limited

The Global population growth has multiplied the demand for the energy which is one of the reason for the Oil and gas production and exploration companies to go beyond their limits to meet the needs and to explore for new ways of finding oil reserves. Oilfield Services provides assistance for such companies for oil and gas exploration and production process, providing services in fields like well completion, pressure pumping, drilling, and processing etc.

Expansion in the offshore industry, increasing price of petroleum, and rapidly growing need for the energy are few of the vital factors to flourish the Oilfield Service Market, whereas adverse environmental effects by these activities, raising awareness for renewable energy resources could be some of the declining factors for the Oilfield Service market. The constant rise in the need of crude oil with growing population brings new opportunities for Oilfield Service Market.

The key players influencing the market are:

Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton Company, Baker Hughes Incorporated, GE Oil & Gas, Superior Energy Services, Inc., Hunting plc, Weatherford International PLC, China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL), National Oilwell Varco, Inc., Pioneer Energy Services Corp. and Archer Limited.

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Oilfield Service

Compare major Oilfield Service providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Oilfield Service providers

Profiles of major Oilfield Service providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Oilfield Service -intensive vertical sectors

Oilfield Service Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Oilfield Service Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2025, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2025 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Oilfield Service market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2025, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Oilfield Service market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Oilfield Service market is provided.

