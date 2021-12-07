Operating Room Integration Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2025

A fresh report titled “Operating Room Integration Market by Device Type (Audio & Video Management System, Display System, Documentation & Recording System, and Others), Application (Urology, Surgery, Neuro, and Others), and End User (Hospital and Clinic) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Operating Room Integration Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



Operating rooms are designed to improve the workflow, procedure guidance, and peer collaboration during surgical procedures. They aim to maximize efficiency and reduce time & complications of surgeries. Operating room integration includes devices such as display, audio, and video management that support surgeons for teleconferences, efficient supervision, and recording during surgery.

The global operating room integration market is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period owing to the rise in number of surgical procedures, surge in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries, and patient safety concerns in operating room. Furthermore, numerous advantages of operating room integration such as maximized efficiency, minimized manpower, less surgical time procedure, and managed patient surgical records fuel the growth of the operating integration market. However, high cost and maintenance of operating room integration system limit the market growth. Moreover, potential of the emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities in the coming years.

The global operating room integration market is segmented based on device type, application, end user, and region. Based on the device type, the market is divided into audio & video management system, display system, documentation & recording system, and others. Further, audio & video management system is classified into simple video management, advanced video management, and data comparing IP-based version. In addition, display system is categorized into small display and large format display.

Similarly, documentation & recording system is bifurcated into standalone recording device and embedded recording software. By application, the market is classified into urology, surgery, neuro, and others. Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into hospital and clinic. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Stryker Corporation, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, STERIS plc, Skytron LLC, Getinge AB, Merivaara Oy, Canon Inc., Image Stream Medical, Inc., Doricon Medical Systems, and Olympus Corporation are some of the key players operating in the global operating room integration market.

KEY BENEFITS

This study includes the analytical depiction of the global operating room integration market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY DEVICE TYPE

– Audio & Video Management System

– Display System

– Documentation & Recording System

– Others

BY APPLICATION

– Urology

– Surgery

– Neuro

– Others

BY END USER

– Hospital

– Clinic

BY REGION

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– Singapore

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

