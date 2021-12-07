Peritoneal Dialysis Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2025

A fresh report titled “Peritoneal Dialysis Market by Treatment Type (Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis [CAPD], and Automated Peritoneal Dialysis [APD]), Product Type (Peritoneal Dialysis Solution, Device, Peritoneal Dialysis Set, Catheter, and others), and End User (Home-Based Dialysis, and Dialysis Center & Hospital Based Dialysis) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Peritoneal Dialysis Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



The global peritoneal dialysis market generated $3,213 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $5,074 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2018 to 2025. The peritoneal dialysis market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of end stage renal disease (ESRD), technological advancement in PD devices, and growth in awareness regarding automated peritoneal dialysis (APD). In addition, shortage of kidneys for transplantation and rise in prevalence of diabetes & hypertension further facilitate the growth of the market. However, stringent government regulations for the approval of PD devices and complications associated with peritoneal dialysis impede the market growth.

The global peritoneal dialysis market is segmented based on treatment type, product type, end user, and region. Based on treatment type, the market is classified as continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) and automated peritoneal dialysis (APD). Based on product type, the market is segmented as peritoneal dialysis solution, device, peritoneal dialysis set, catheter, and others. According to end user, the market is divided into home-based dialysis, and dialysis center & hospital based dialysis. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Treatment Type

– Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)

– Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)

By Product Type

– Peritoneal Dialysis Solution

– Device

– Peritoneal Dialysis Set

– Catheter

– Others

By End User

– Home-Based Dialysis

– Dialysis Center & Hospital Based Dialysis

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– Australia

– India

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Baxter International Inc.

– Cook Inc.

– Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

– Medionics International, Inc.

– Medtronic Plc.

– Newsol Technologies Inc.

– Poly Medicure Limited

– Renax Biomedical Tech. Co., Ltd.

– Terumo Corp.

– Utah Medical Products, Inc.

