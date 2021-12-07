Pet Food Packaging Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth Factors, Sales Revenue, Regional Trends, Company Profile, Business Strategy, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Outlook 2023

Global Pet Food Packaging Information: By Packaging Material Type (Paper & Paperboard, Plastic, And Others), Product (Bags, Metal Cans, Boxes & Cartons), Food Type (Pet Snacks, Small Pet Food, Pet Treats, Cat Litter), Animal Type (Dog, Cat, Fish), Region – Forecast To 2023

Market Overview:

Technological development and rise in concern regarding environmental issue have led to many innovations in packaging industry. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a report stating that the global pet food packaging market is marked to expand significantly during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Rise in popularity of the concept of companion animals and increasing number of organizations working for rescue and adoption of animals are inducing high demand for pet food in the global market, which in turn is propelling the expansion of the global pet food packaging market. Increasing adoption of pet animals and rise in awareness regarding recycling are some other factors that are driving the growth of the global pet food packaging market. Utilization of innovative materials for packaging purpose of pet food in order to reduce the harmful effects caused by plastic products on the environment is also fueling the growth of the global pet food packaging market. Increased research and development in the packaging industry in order to introduce innovative products is impacting positively on the growth of the global pet food packaging market. However, strict regulatory framework imposed on the packaging industry by the government of various regions are likely to restrain the growth of the global pet food packaging market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The global pet food packaging market has been segmented on the basis of packaging material type, product type, food type and animal type. Based on packaging material type, the pet food packaging market has been segmented into paper & paperboard, plastic and others. Based on product type, the pet food packaging market has been segmented into bags, metal cans, pouches, box & cartons and others. Based on food type, the pet food packaging market has been segmented into dry food, wet food, chilled & frozen food, pet treats and others. Based on animal type, the pet food market has been segmented into dog food, fish food, cat food and others.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global pet food packaging market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and the rest of the world. The North America region commands the dominant share in the global pet food packaging market owing to the increasing popularity of the concept of companion animals among the elderly population, rise in animal rescue and adoption activities, proliferation in nuclear families and high disposable income of the population in this region. The pet food packaging market in the Europe region is expanding at a significant growth rate owing to the developments in packaging industry and promotion of recyclable packaging materials among the manufacturers in this region. The Asia Pacific region is projecting notable expansion in the global pet food packaging market owing to the changing lifestyle, rise in awareness of animal adoption and proliferation in the players operating in packaging industry in this region.

Industry Updates:

In November 2018, Mars, a global manufacturer of confectionery, pet food and other food products, has announced that it has partnered with TerraCycle, an innovative recycling company to recycle pet food packaging.

In November 2018, Royal Canin, a global pet health nutrition provider has announced its partnership with TerraCycle, a global innovative recycling company to make recyclable packaging for their pet food products.

Key Players:

The prominent players profiled by MRFR that are operating in the global pet food packaging market are mcor Limited, Mondi PLC, Sonoco Products Company Resources Inc., InterFlex Group, Constantia Flexibles GmbH, KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation, Huhtamäki OYJ, Aptar Group, Gateway Packaging Company, Ampac, Bemis Co. Inc., Reynolds Group Holding, Printpack Inc., and Ardagh Group.

