Pulmonary Atresia Diagnostics and Treatment Market 2019 Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Sales Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Outlook and Industry Insights by 2023

Pulmonary atresia is the type of inherited heart defect that a baby is born with. It arises when the pulmonary valve normally located between the right ventricle and the pulmonary artery doesn’t form properly. The valve should have three leaflets which allow the blood to flow forward into the pulmonary artery but prevent it from flowing backward into the right ventricle. In the case of congenital pulmonary atresia patients, the valve either malfunctions or does not form at all. The tissue formed in the place of pulmonary valve does not allow the blood flow into the pulmonary artery. This flaw develops in the first eight weeks of pregnancy and disturbs the flow of blood from the right ventricle to the pulmonary artery leading to the lungs. It can be recognized in a prenatal ultrasound.

The Global Pulmonary Atresia Diagnostics and Treatment Market is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period (2018–2023).

The most common symptoms are blue or gray-toned skin, troubled breathing, weakness, sleepiness, and others. Factors such as technological advancements, increasing awareness, lifestyle changes are the major driving factors for the growth of the market. However, unspecified regulatory issues, infection risks connected with surgical procedures, and ambiguous reimbursement policies are the factors limiting the market growth. Additionally, restrains for the market include the high cost of the surgical procedure and the risks involved in the procedures are likely to affect the pulmonary atresia diagnostics and treatment market negatively.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global pulmonary atresia diagnostics and treatment market are Kyowa Pharma Chemical Co. Ltd, AZAD partners, Abbott Laboratories, Dickinson and Company, Becton, C. R. Bard, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic plc., Teleflex Incorporated, JOHNSON & JOHNSON, Cook Group Incorporated, and Boston Scientific Corporation.

Segmentation

The global pulmonary atresia diagnostics and treatment market has been segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment and end users.

On the basis of treatment, the market has been classified as medication, cardiac catheterization, surgery. The cardiac catheterization is segmented into radiofrequency ablation and balloon valvotomy, balloon atrial septostomy, and stent placement. The surgery is segmented into right ventricular outflow reconstruction, blalock-taussig shunt, bi-directional glenn procedure, fontan procedure, and heart transplant.

On the basis of type, the market has been classified as pulmonary atresia with an intact ventricular septum and pulmonary atresia with ventricular septum defect.

On the basis of diagnosis, the market has been classified as pulse oximetry, electrocardiogram (ECG), echocardiogram (cardiac ultrasound), cardiac MRI and cardiac catheterization.

On the basis of end users, the market has been classified as hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, specialty clinics, research institutes, and others.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The Americas has been further segmented into North America and South America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada.

The European pulmonary atresia diagnostics and treatment market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe.

The pulmonary atresia diagnostics and treatment market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The pulmonary atresia diagnostics and treatment market in the Middle East and Africa has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Market Summary

The European market is expected to hold the second largest market share. Factors such as a rise in research expenses, advancement of technology, the decline in human health, and the necessity for innovative and effective therapies boost the growth of the market in this region. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, congenital heart defects are a foremost cause of birth defect associated with infant illness and deaths. The deaths often occur when the infant is less than 28 days old and hence diagnosis of the defect is utmost important.

In the pulmonary atresia diagnostics and treatment market, North America is anticipated to account for the largest market share due to the early adoption of advanced medical technologies, continuous development by companies operating into medical devices manufacturing. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 40,000 births are affected by congenital heart defects in the US every year.

Whereas the market share in Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to experience growth in the near future due to access to optimal treatment facilities and growing demand for increasing government initiatives, advanced technology, better adoption rate, and rising healthcare expenditure.

The market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to account for the smallest share of the global pulmonary atresia diagnostics and treatment market due to an underdeveloped healthcare sector, the dearth of technical knowledge, and poor medical facilities.

