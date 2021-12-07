Retail Analytics Market Business Analysis and Forecasts by Key Players – Microsoft, Oracle, Experian, SAS Institute, Angoss Software, IBM, SAP, and Qburst

Global Retail Analytics industry valued approximately USD 3.1 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.08% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The major driving factors for this industry include escalating internet penetration, rising usage of data-intensive platforms, swift adoption of social media and enhancements in technology viz. artificial intelligence, machine learning, and augmented reality. The growth of cloud-based analytics and increased tendency of vendors for merging in-store digital operations add to the drivers of this industry.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Microsoft, Oracle, Experian, SAS Institute, Angoss Software, IBM, SAP, and Qburst. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. Other strategies include new product developments and focus on continuous technology innovations.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Application:

– Merchandising Analysis

– Customer Analysis

– Performance Analysis

– Inventory Analysis

Business Function:

– Finance

– Sales

– Marketing

– Supply Chain

– Store Operations

Component:

– Software

– Services

End-User:

– Online

– Offline

Regions:

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of the World

